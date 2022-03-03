BHSU’s Haylee Weathersby named RMAC women’s basketball Freshman of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The YBlack Hills State women’s basketball team earned four Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Conference awards, highlighted by one Second Team All-Conference honoree, two RMAC Honorable Mention honorees, and the individual Freshman of the Year Award, as announced by the league office Wednesday afternoon.
Haylee Weathersby was named the RMAC Freshman of the Year and earned All-RMAC Honorable Mention. Weathersby earned two conference awards as a true freshman after playing in 25 games and starting in five for BHSU throughout the 2021-22 season. Throughout the season Haylee has racked up 195 points, 102 rebounds, 22 assists, and 15 steals.
Weathersby earned a 37.5 shooting percentage from the field making 60 of 160 attempts and a 31.4 shooting percentage from beyond the arc making 59 of 75 three-point attempts.
Weathersby led the team in free-throw percentage for a large majority of the season and closes out the season making 59 of 75 attempts for a 78.7 free throw percentage.
Danica Kocer earned Second Team All-RMAC after leading the Yellow Jackets in scoring averaging 13.1 points per game.
Kocer finishes out the season having amassed 366 points, 92 rebounds, 50 assists, and 41 steals.
Kocer also led the Yellow Jackets in points scored, assists with 50, and minutes played with 788.
Kocer hit the 500 career points mark in the Yellow Jackets road game vs South Dakota Mines in that contest Kocer also scored a career-high 28 points.
Megan Engesser was a leading three-point shooter in the RMAC throughout the 2021-22 season and closes out the season having made 58 out of 164 three-point attempts for a 35.4 shooting percentage which helped her earn her place on the All-RMAC Honorable Mention list.
Engesser totaled 223 points for the Yellow Jackets this season while also pulling in 101 rebounds, 35 steals, and 18 assists. Megan played and started in all 28 of the Yellow Jackets games this season.
