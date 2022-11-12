Haedyn Rhoades BHSU volleyball player

Haedyn

Rhoades

BHSU volleyball player

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University volleyball team member Haedyn Rhoades was selected as a recipient of the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association’s (AVCA) Demonstrator Scholarship.

The AVCA will bring 30 student-athletes to its 2022 convention in Omaha, Neb., to serve as demonstrators for its on-court educational sessions.

