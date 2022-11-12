SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University volleyball team member Haedyn Rhoades was selected as a recipient of the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association’s (AVCA) Demonstrator Scholarship.
The AVCA will bring 30 student-athletes to its 2022 convention in Omaha, Neb., to serve as demonstrators for its on-court educational sessions.
This scholarship program is now in its second year and has expanded from 16 to 30 participants.
During on-court sessions demonstrators will be coached by the presenters. Demonstrators will participate in a mixture of drills and 6-on-6 play as presenters share coaching/training strategies with convention attendees.
In addition to responsibilities during on-court sessions, the group will be able to attend other educational seminars.
Many of those focus on professional and personal development for coaches-and learn more about the profession by networking with the hundreds of coaches attending the convention. One of the factors in the selection of the demonstrators was their interest in pursuing a coaching career.
This year’s AVCA Convention, to be held on Dec. 14-17, will feature over 100 educational sessions with thousands of volleyball coaches expected to be in attendance. For more information, please visit the AVCA Convention website.
Rhoades recorded 432 digs for an average of 5.20 digs/set this season. She started in all 22 Yellow Jackets’ matches.
She is also a leader in the classroom as she is currently enrolled in 18 credit hours this semester. Her course load includes two business administration, two accounting, and two exercise science courses.
Rhoades currently holds a 3.935 grade point average (on a 4.00-point scale) as a business administration major.
