SPEARFISH — Black Hills State softball senior Gianna Haley was named to the CSC Academic All-District Team.
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 2:01 pm
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State softball senior Gianna Haley was named to the CSC Academic All-District Team.
Haley has a 3.613 GPA, and is majoring in exercise science.
She was also named to the 2023 RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll earlier in the year.
The senior center fielder started all 44 games for the Yellow Jackets this season, slashing .256/.328/.419 with 30 hits, 19 RBI, and 15 runs scored.
She had a season-high four RBI against UC-Colorado Springs on April 29.
Haley totaled 12 extra-base hits with eight doubles, a triple, and three home runs, while drawing 13 walks and going a perfect 4-4 on stolen base attempts.
Out in center field, she held a .987 fielding percentage with 73 putouts, and three assists.
About CSC Academic Awards
The 2022-23 Academic All-District baseball and softball teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes baseball and softball honorees in four divisions - NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA.
Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced June 6 for softball and June 7 for baseball. The CSC Academic All-District teams include the student-athletes listed at the links above.
The Division II and III CSC Academic All-America programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CSC with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2022-23 Divisions II and III Academic All-America programs. The NAIA CSC Academic All-America program is partially financially supported through the NAIA national office.
