SPEARFISH — Black Hills State volleyball assistant coach Dillon Dahl, who joined the Yellow Jacket staff in March, was named AVCA NAIA National Assistant Coach of the Year for the 2022-23 season at Dordt University
In his third season as an assistant coach for the Dordt men’s and women’s volleyball teams, Dahl helped the 2023 team to a record-setting season, which included the Defenders going 16-4.
That marked the first time in program history that the team finished above .500, while also reaching the finals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Tournament.
Dahl joined the Lady Yellow Jackets in March of 2023 as volleyball assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
He also assists with all coaching duties and day-to-day operations within the volleyball program, and helps coordinate the program’s recruiting efforts.
Before coaching at Dordt University, Dahl served as a volleyball as sistant coach at Dell Rapids High School in South Dakota for two seasons, and coached 16-U for one year with Club Central.
He also served as the head boys’ track coach at Dell Rapids H. S. for four years.
As a collegiate athlete, Dahl competed in the decathlon and javelin for four seasons at Northern State, and placed in the events twice in 2014 and 2015 at the conference level.
He earned academic all-conference honors from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference four times.
Dahl earned a bachelors degree in biology education from Northern State University, and taught at Dell Rapids H.S. from 2017-21.
