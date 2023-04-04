By BHSU Sports Information
PUEBLO, Colo. — Black Hills State’s track and field team competed at the CSU-Pueblo Open Invitational, and secured multiple top-five finishes and a pair of personal bests Friday and Saturday in Pueblo, Colo.
Cloudy with snow. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. High 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Potential for blizzard conditions. Low 16F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 5:53 am
By BHSU Sports Information
PUEBLO, Colo. — Black Hills State’s track and field team competed at the CSU-Pueblo Open Invitational, and secured multiple top-five finishes and a pair of personal bests Friday and Saturday in Pueblo, Colo.
MEN
Distance
In the men’s 400-meter dash, Conor McGraw achieved a personal best record with a time of 51.02, while Tim Brown represented the Yellow Jackets in the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase with a fifth-place performance of 9:41.97.
Jumps/Vaults
Ryan Foy was a top-five athlete for Black Hills State as he landed in fifth place during his pole vault performance, clearing the bar at 4.40 meters.
Throws
Two Yellow Jackets landed in the top 10 placements in the discus throw.
Sully Mack lugged a 45.48 meter discus throw to place eighth, while Conor McGraw landed his second personal best of the day with a 44.10-meter toss, landing him in 10th out of 30 other throwers.
Mack landed another top-five mark with his 54.87 meter javelin throw, while landing in 12th in the men’s hammer throw with a 48.31-meter mark.
WOMEN
Sprints/Hurdles
Breanne Fuller, who had a historic indoor season, continued putting up torching numbers in her respective events after running a 12.04 in the women’s 100-meter dash for fifth place.
In the women’s 200-meter dash, Fuller received a sixth-place finish with a 25.13 dash time, while Kendall Tietjen pushed herself into the top five of the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:06.64.
Distance
In the women’s 400 meter run, Mikayla Tracy landed in the top 10 after clocking a 58.84 time in the competition.
Senior runner Xiomara Robinson competed in the women’s 1,500 meter run, and posted another top-10 performance for the Lady Yellow Jackets with a time of 4:42.43.
Robinson also placed on the top-three in the women’s 5k run with a 17:57.12 performance, while teammate Sylvia Brown finished fourth, running a 17:57.43 5k.
Throws
Two Lady Yellow Jackets made it into the top ten of the women’s shot put. Makayla Friederich threw a 12.28-meter shot put to land in fourth place, while Hanah Sullivan lugged herself into sixth with a 12.14-meter throw.
Up Next
Black Hills State will head to Vermillion Friday and Saturday to compete in the USD Early Bird meet.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.