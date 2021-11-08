BHSU runners earn success at region meet

LUBBOCK, Texas — Black Hills State University (BHSU) cross-country runners competed at the NCAA Division II South Central Region Championships, Saturday, in Lubbock, Texas.
All nine Yellow Jacket runners completed their respective races with career-best times.
Xiomara Robinson was the top finisher for the BHSU women. A 6-kilometer time of 21 minutes 3.90 seconds was good for 11th place.
Ruby Lindquist (25th place in 21 minutes 33 seconds), Morgan Wald (102nd in 23:41.10), and Erica Dykstra (106th in 23:48.10) also represented the Yellow Jacket women’s team.
The BHSU men’s team received a 36th-plae finish from Matt Parker. His time for the 10-kilometer race was 31 minutes 31.6 seconds.
Keith Osowski (51st place in 31 minutes 58.26 seconds), Tim Brown (61st in 32:12.91), Lincoln Fleischman (108th in 33:25.44), and Noah Bordewyk (122nd in 33:59.52) also competed for the Black Hills State men’s squad.
The Yellow Jackets placed 13th in the men’s team standings, scoring 374 points.
Colorado Mines emerged as the men’s team champion at 42 points. Dillon Powell spearheaded the Orediggers’ efforts by finishing first overall in 29 minutes 15.35 seconds.
Brianna Robles of Adams State won the women’s individual title in 20 minutes 24.30 seconds. Her efforts helped the Grizzlies earn the team title at 30 points.
The Yellow Jacket runners will wait to see which athletes will get a bid to the NCAA Division II National Championships which are being held in Saint Leo, Fla., on Saturday, Nov. 20.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.