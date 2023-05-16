By Dennis Knuckles
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Black Hills State University (BHSU) rodeo team ended its regular season May 6-7, at the Cornhusker Stampede, in Lincoln, Neb.
The BHSU men’s team placed first place at the event, while the women placed second.
Both teams placed second overall in the Great Plains Region, and they both qualified as a team for the College National Rodeo Finals, June 11-17, in Casper, Wyo.
Glenn Lammers, the BHSU rodeo coach, said he was happy with the way his teams performed at the Cornhusker Stampede.
“Some of them got moved into the top three positions of their event literally in the last go-round of competition. I’m happy for them,” said Lammers, talking about the women’s team. “The goal is to peak at the end of the season, especially going into nationals. I thought our momentum carried over from the Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede, where I thought we had a strong showing there with both of our teams, especially in that second rodeo, and it just carried over to the last rodeo of the season.”
He was also pleased with how the men finished the regular season.
“The men did just what they really needed to. For being a top two team in the region was pretty impressive. Overall I was really pleased with their performance,” said Lammers. “They qualified as a team, and that was the goal for both of our teams at the start of the season.
“It’s a really good feeling. You know, you are chasing that feeling all season long to get to that moment where both your teams made it, and that was your goal from the start. I was definitely impressed with what our teams did,” Lammers said.
The BHSU rodeo team swept the all-around awards, with Austin Madison taking home the buckle on the men’s side, and Karli Verhulst earning the buckle on the women’s side.
On the women’s side, Verhulst placed second in the goat tying with a 15.8 on two rides. Isabel Risse had a first place run in the long-go with a 7.5, while Cashae McGee placed sixth in the short-go with a 9.3.
In the breakaway, Chanci Kraft placed fourth with a 6.4 on two rides, and Summer Richardson finished sixth with a 2.4 on one ride. Tayla Thorstenson placed fourth in the long-go with 2.6, and Tessa Caspers was sixth in the long go with a 2.9.
Brooklyn Hanson won the barrel racing with a 32.34 on two rides. Verhulst had a third-place finish in the long-go with a 16.32, and Sydney Theobald was fifth in the long-go with a 16.37. Team roping was won by Riley Donnelly and Nick Bjork with a 15.4 on two rides, followed by Emma Ohm and Madison in fourth with a 7.3 on one ride. Jayme Peterson came in fifth in the long-go with an 8.3.
On the men’s side, Madison placed first in steer wrestling with a 9.8 on two, with Riley Hannum finishing fifth with a 12.7 on one.
In tie down roping, Luke Mavity placed fourth with a 27.2 on two.
Team roping was won by Donnelly and Bjork with a 15.4 on two, followed by Ohm and Madison in fourth with a 7.3 on one. Clayton Backhaus came in fifth with a 7.9 on one, and Mavity placed sixth in the long go with an 8.5.
Five women and five men will represent Black Hills State at the CNFR.
“Some of the process of choosing what athletes go to the CNFR is taken away for us.,” said Lammers. If they are in the top three in their event they are automatically qualified for CNFR.”
This meant McGee (goat tying) along with Theobald, Emma Ohm, and Chanci Kraft (Top 3 in breakaway) automatically qualified from the BHSU women’s team.
Peterson is the final member representing BHSU women’s team at the CNFR.
Lammers said the reason Peterson is going is because the region’s women’s all-around champion (Opal Harkins. University of South Dakota)) chose Peterson to be her header in team roping.
On the men’s side, Madison (Tie down roping and steer wrestling) qualified along with Staton (team roping and tie down roping) who,earned two spots.
Lammers said the final two spots were chosen based on who was the highest ranked. Sam Larson (team roping) and Mavity (tie down roping), earned the final two spots.
Lammers said he was proud of the team rallying around each other and showing support for each other.
“Unfortunately some of those who were pulling for the team, whether it’s the men’s team or the women’s team, weren’t able to get qualified to go,” said Lammers. I just want them to know everyone of them contributed. We’ve got to follow the rules when we get to nationals. That’s just how the teams are decided.”
