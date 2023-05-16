Breakawaypic.jpg

Emma Ohm, a member of the Black Hills State University rodeo team competes in a breakaway event at a rodeo competition held in 2022. Ohm was one of five athletes from both the women’s and the men’s team, who qualifiesd for the College National Finals Rodeo, June 11-17, in Casper, Wyo. Representing Black Hills State women’s team are: Cashae McGee (goat tying), Sydney Theobald, Emma Ohm, and Chanci Kraft (Top 3 in breakaway), and Jayme Petterson (header in team roping). Representing the men will be Austin Madison (tie down roping and steer wrestling), Riley Statton (team roping and tie down roping), Sam Larson (team roping) and Luke Mavity (tie down roping). Photo courtesy of BHSU Sports Information

By Dennis Knuckles

Black Hills Pioneer

