BHSU rodeo to host Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede

Brodie Eisenbraun (Sturgis Brown boys’ track): Eisenbraun was a double winner at the Class AA Preview on Saturday, winning in the 110-meter hurdles (16.68) and 300-meter hurdles (41.79).

Novali Dinkins (Sturgis Brown girls’ track): Dinkins was first in the 800-meter run (2:31) and second in the triple jump (33-1.5) at the Class AA Preview on Saturday.

Brady Hartwig (Spearfish Post 164 baseball): Hartwig had a great weekend for Post 164 at the plate, but he had the biggest impact on the mound. Hartwig pitched a complete seven-inning game, allowing 3 runs and he had 9 strikeouts. He also scored two runs, as Spearfish split four games with Miles City.

Kaden Olson (Sturgis Brown baseball): Olson went 7-10 at the plate with 4 RBIs and 4 stolen bases in the Scooper’s three games last week.

Vote

View Results