BHSU Rodeo to host fundraiser

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University (BHSU) rodeo team is announcing the annual Cowboys & Candlelight Banquet March 26, at the Spearfish Holiday Inn & Convention Center.
“The banquet is a great opportunity for us to gather together with BHSU alumni, family, and friends. Our team really enjoys hosting this event and getting to know people in our community,” said Glen Lammers, BHSU’s head coach.
At this event, there will be a silent auction, taking place online, with a live auction taking place in person.
Starting at 5 p.m. there will be sponsor recognition and a chance to meet the BHSU rodeo team, followed by a prime rib dinner served at 6 p.m.
The event will conclude at 10 p.m.
Registration for the banquet is open until March 18.
Ticket prices are $45 per individual, $90 per couple, $300 for a table of six, and $400 for a table of eight.
Tickets and registration are available online at BHRODEO.givesmart.com or by texting “BHRODEO” to 76278.
All funds raised through the event will be used for rodeo scholarships and to cover travel expenses of the BHSU rodeo team.
Auction items may also be viewed at BHRODEO.givesmart.com.
Music will be provided by Bobby Stohrer Productions.
For questions or more information, contact Coach Lammers at (605)642-6852.
