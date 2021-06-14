BHSU rodeo teams in Casper for national finals

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s rodeo teams are geared up for the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo set for June 13-19 in Casper, Wyo.
The Yellow Jackets are sending seven riders to compete in eight events, including four women and three men after last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The week-long event began Sunday, June 13 and will end with finals on Saturday, June 19.
The week continues with a 7 a.m. slack on June 14 followed by 7 a.m. slacks and 7 p.m. performances each day from June 15 through June 17.
One final night of performances will take place on June 18 at 7 p.m. before the finals on June 19 at 7 p.m.
Tayle Brink, Taylor Hanson, Emilee Pauley and Courtney Peters all qualified for nationals for the Black Hills State women’s team.
Brink will compete in both Breakaway Roping and Goat Tying, Hanson and Pauley will both compete in Barrel Racing, and Courtney Peters in Breakaway Roping.
Chandler Comfort, Tanner Fite and Collin Palmer qualified for the Yellow Jacket men’s squad.
Comfort and Fite will both compete in Team Roping, while Palmer will go in Tie Down Roping.
Scheduled competition times from Monday through Thursday follow.
Tayle Brink
Breakaway Roping
June 14 Slack 7 a.m. (Go 2, Section 1)
June 18 Performance 7 p.m. (Go 3, Section 4)
Goat Tying
June 14 Slack 7 a.m. (Go 1, Section 2)
June 15 Slack 7 a.m. (Go 2, Section 1)
June 16 Performance 7 p.m. (Go 3, Section 2)
Taylor Hanson
Barrel Racing
June 14 Slack 7 a.m. (Go 1, Section 1)
June 15 Slack 7 a.m. (Go 2, Section 1)
June 17 Performance 7 p.m. (Go 3, Section 3)
Emilee Pauley
Barrel Racing
June 14 Slack 7 a.m. (Go 1, Section 1)
June 15 Slack 7 a.m. (Go 2, Section 1)
June 16 Performance 7 p.m. (Go 3, Section 2)
Courtney Peters
Breakaway Roping
June 14 Slack 7 a.m. (Go 2, Section 1)
June 16 Performance 7 p.m. (Go 3, Section 2)
Collin Palmer
Tie Down Roping
June 14 Slack 7 a.m. (Go 1, Section 1)
June 15 Slack 7 a.m. (Go 2, Section 1)
June 15 Performance 7 p.m. (Go 3, Section 1)
Tanner Fite
Team Roping
June 14 Slack 7 a.m. (Go 1, Section 1)
June 15 Slack 7 a.m. (Go 2, Section 1)
June 17 Performance 7 p.m. (Go 3, Section 3)
Chandler Comfort
Team Roping
June 14 Slack 7 a.m. (Go 1, Section 1)
June 15 Slack 7 a.m. (Go 2, Section 1)
June 17 Performance 7 p.m. (Go 3, Section 3)
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.