SPEARFISH —The Black Hills State University rodeo team is looking to have a banner year during the 2022-2023 rodeo season.
They will compete in their first rodeo Friday and Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
The Yellow Jackets first practice was Aug. 25.
“I think our prep work has went really well. I really like what I have seen at our practices. They’ve been working hard, we’ve had some competition scrimmages as I call them in practice,” said Glenn Lammers, BHSU’s rodeo coach. “We do this to help them be more comfortable in competitions, and I really like what I see.”
Lammers said the athletes listened to him when he told them to work hard this summer.
“I really encourage them to not only practice and work on their skill set, but the reality is until you go out and test it, which means going competitions like rodeos and jackpots, and different things like that, that’s how they are really going to get better,” said Lammers.
Lammers said the CNFR experience has been motivation for the seven returning CNFR qualifiers.
“What we see is a real hunger coming out of them. They are craving getting back to that premiere event, so getting back on the stage at the largest college rodeo is kind of the start with the end in mind.
“That’s what we want to get back to, and b even more prepared than we were last year.”
Black Hills State opens its fall season Sept. 9-10, at the University of Wisconsin - River Falls.
Lammers said to get off to a good start during the fall season is important.
“When we go to the first rodeo it really kind of sets the tone for the season, in some respects. I want them to go in there with confidence,” said Lammers.
“I want them to trust in their training. I want them to work hard in practice, so they will be prepared for the rodeo, so when they get there they will be prepared, and they can get momentum, and that’s a pretty big advantage to have,” said Lammers.
