SPEARFISH — This week’s Black Hills State University rodeo team spotlight is senior Chanci Kraft.
Kraft, 21, competes in breakaway roping and goat tying, for the BHSU rodeo team
She is majoring in elementary education, with a minor in reading and history.
Kraft grew up just outside the small town of Carson, N.D.
Her mom’s name is Cody Miller-Kraft, a teacher for more than 20 years and is now a principal. Her dad is Jason Kraft. He owns his own spray foam and electrical business. Kraft has a brother, Justin, who is 30, and works for his dad’s business. There is also Justin’s girlfriend Lexi, and their little girl Cashlyn, who is 6.
Kraft also has a sister, Cedar, 22, who is in her first year of team roping.
Kraft started being involved with rodeo very early.
“I was involved with rodeo even before I can even say I remember. I was born in July, and rumor has it I was in the arena before the end of July, and I haven’t left since,” said Kraft. “I’ve done everything from youth rodeos, junior high school, rough rider rodeos, NDRA (North Dakota Rodeo Association), and now college.”
Kraft said, “I don’t see myself ever leaving the arena. It is my safe place; the place I know I am comfortable and can be myself. It also is the place that pushes me more than any other place I have been.”
In junior high school, Kraft placed eighth in the nation in the breakaway at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo, she is also a three-time qualifier for the National High School Rodeo Finals, and qualified for the NDRA finals in 2016 and ended up as the reserve rookie of the year.
Kraft had success her first year at Black Hills State.
“In my freshman year here, I was in the standings as reserve breakaway champion before COVID hit, and the rest of the season was canceled. Throughout the last few years, I have qualified for countless short-rounds,” she said.
Kraft explained why she isn’t doing team roping this year.
“This year, I am goat tying and breakaway roping, in previous years I did team rope but dropped it for this year. I figured I would take a step back and focus on my two main events,” said Kraft. “Breakaway is really my go-to event. I get such an adrenal rush from it. Goat tying, I have a very love-hate relationship with. Some days I love it, and other days I get in a speed jam and hate it. But that part of it comes and goes.”
When she is not involved with a rodeo event, Kraft enjoys her hobbies.
“Outside of rodeo, I just love being outside. The lake, hiking, and most of all traveling,” said Kraft. “My mom, sister, and I are gypsies as my mom calls it, and we always want to go somewhere new.”
After graduation, Kraft wants to be an elementary teacher.
“I have wanted to be a teacher since I was little, I strayed away from it for a bit in high school, but eventually came back to it,” she said.
Kraft said her biggest influence in becoming a teacher is her mom.
“She has been a teacher for over 20 years, and just hearing her stories of helping students and changing their lives are amazing,” said Kraft. “I strive to be the teacher she was to me, my sister, and my brother, along with every other student she ever had. It is amazing seeing her students recognize her in public 10+ years later and come and talk to her.
Kraft said another reason she wants to be a teacher is to make a difference in the students’ lives.
“I want my students to have a safe place and person that they can come to with anything, someone who believes that they can do anything they set their minds to. To me it isn’t just about academics, it’s about a much deeper meaning,” she said.
A fun fact about Kraft is that her middle name is roper.
“A lot of people don’t believe it because it flows with my first name — Chanci-roper. My parents always say that’s why I like roping so much because I’m a Chanci roper.” Kraft said.
