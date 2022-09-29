SPEARFISH — This week’s Black Hills State University rodeo team spotlight is senior Cashae McGee.
McGee is from Rhame, N.D., and she is the daughter of Meryl and Stacy McGee, and has twin brothers Ryder and Rowdy McGee, age 6.
She is majoring in mass communications with an emphasis in graphic design, and a minor in marketing.
She first started being involved in rodeo when she was 6-years old.
Her accomplishments include:
— Winning the NDHSRA State Goat Tying Title after tearing my ACL the year before. (2019)
— 2x CNFR Qualifier (2019/20 (barrels & goat tying) and 2021-22 (goat tying)
— Great Plains Region Champion Barrel Racer 2019-20
— Great Plains Region Reserve Champion All Around Cowgirl 2019 -20
McGee said her favorite events to compete in are barrel racing and goat tying.
“I compete in barrel racing and goat tying,” said McGee. “I have always had a love for both events, so I can’t really say I have a favorite.”
When she isn’t competing at rodeos, McGee said she is always trying to gain knowledge about the sport of rodeo, and information on her career path.
“I don’t spend a lot of time away from a horse, but I would probably say listening to podcasts or watching videos trying to advance my knowledge/horsemanship or learning more about my career path,” McGee said.
McGee said she chose to major in mass communications because it gives her lots of lot of options to pursue for her career.
What career are you pursuing and why?
“I chose to pursue a degree in mass communications because I am able to do this job from anywhere and there are many opportunities available,” said McGee. “I plan to open my own businesses and continue my rodeo career.”
When asked to reveal a fun fact about her self, McGee said, “Almost all my horses’ names end in the letter Y.”
