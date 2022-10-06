SPEARFISH — This week’s Black Hills State University rodeo team spotlight is senior Brooklyn Hanson.
She is the daughter of Bret and Karri Hanson, of Faith.
She has a younger sister, Sidney, who is a sophomore at Black Hills State.
“I like being able to go to school and rodeo with her (Sidney),” said Hanson.”
Hanson also has an older sister, Codi, who is a nurse anesthetist.
Hanson’s major/minor is early childhood special education.
She said she started competing at rodeos when at an early age.
“I was raised on a ranch, so horses and riding have been a part of my life since the beginning,” said Hanson. “I started competing in rodeo when I was probable 5 or 6 years old, going to the local playdays.”
Hanson qualified for the2022 College National Finals Rodeo in the breakaway, finishing 13th in the nation.
Hanson competes in the barrel race, breakaway, and team roping events.
Hanson said it is hard to pick her favorite event.
“It is hard to pick a favorite one because I like different aspects of each event. I like barrel racing because I started and trained the horse that I am running. Breakaway, because you have to be so quick and I have an amazing horse that gives me a shot every time, and I also enjoy team roping because it is the event that I can just go have fun with,” Hanson said.
Hanson said she doesn’t have a lot of hobbies.
Most of my time is consumed with rodeo and everything that is involved to be prepared for the rodeo,” said Hanson. “I really enjoy ranching and all the duties that come with it. Other than that, I don’t have much free
