The Black Hills State University Rodeo team will be hosting the Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede April 27-29, at the Seven Down Arenas, in Spearfish. There will be nightly performances at 7 p.m. April 27-28, and there will be an all-day Rodeo Saturday, April 29. Slack starts at 9 a.m., with the nightly performance at 7 p.m. The rodeo will also be streamed online at rmacnetwork.com/bhsu/
AMES, Iowa — Black Hills State rodeo had a strong showing at the Iowa State Cyclone Stampede this past weekend in Ames. Iowa.
Tessa Caspers won women’s all-around at the event, with top-five finishes in each the breakaway and barrel racing.
In goat tying, Isabel Risse finished second with a 14.7 on two rides, while Karli Verhulst placed fourth with a 15.9 on two rides, and Emma Ohm came in sixth with a 16.6 on two rides.
Caspers placed third in the breakaway with a 6.9 on two rides, followed by Ohm and Sydney Theobald who each tied for fourth with a 7.1 on two rides. Riley Donnelly finished sixth with a 7.2 on two rides.
The Yellow Jackets placed third and fourth in the barrel racing with Brooklyn Hanson in third with a 28.50 on two rides, and Tessa Caspers in fourth with a 28.55 on two rides.
In Team Roping, Jayme Peterson placed sixth with a 7.2 on one ride.
Caspers and Sidney Hanson had a fifth place showing in the long go with an 8.5.
Austin Madison finished runner-up in steer wrestling with a 10.9 on two rides.
In team roping, Samuel Larson finished second with a 20.1 on two rides, with Brett Mattson and Riley Hannum in third with a 23.2 on two rides, and Clayton Backhaus coming in fifth with a 24.9 on two rides.
The Yellow Jacket Stampede is up next on the spring rodeo schedule, as BHSU will host a double rodeo from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 at Seven Down Arena in Spearfish.
All nominations are voted online by the readers.
Only one vote per IP address is recorded during the polling period.
Poll closes at Noon Thursday and the winner will be announced in Friday's print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.