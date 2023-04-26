BHSU Rodeo_Recap_Teaser.jpg

The Black Hills State University Rodeo team will be hosting the Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede April 27-29, at the Seven Down Arenas, in Spearfish. There will be nightly performances at 7 p.m. April 27-28, and there will be an all-day Rodeo Saturday, April 29. Slack starts at 9 a.m., with the nightly performance at 7 p.m. The rodeo will also be streamed online at rmacnetwork.com/bhsu/

AMES, Iowa — Black Hills State rodeo had a strong showing at the Iowa State Cyclone Stampede this past weekend in Ames. Iowa.

