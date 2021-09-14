BHSU rodeo season begins season on high note

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Black Hills State University’s rodeo team began its season at the Falcon Stampede on Sept. 10-11 in River Falls, Wis.
Yellow Jacket Austin Madison emerged as the men’s all-around champion. His efforts included first place in steer wrestling average (10.0 seconds on two go-round and second in tie down roping average (27.0 on two).
Black Hills State’s Riley Staton and his team roping partner finished third in average (24.4 seconds on two go-rounds). Staton also placed fourth in tie down roping average (33.7 on two).
Clayton Backhaus of the Yellow Jackets and his team roping partner finished fifth in the average (one go-round in 8.0 seconds). Collin Palmer placed sixth in the tie down roping long go-round (13.8 seconds).
Nick Bjork and Riley Hannum paired for seventh place in the team roping long go-round (13.1 seconds). Their efforts helped the Yellow Jacket men finish second in the team standings.
The Black Hills State women’s team finished second overall.
Sydney Maher won the barrel racing average title, completing two go-rounds in a total time of 32.99 seconds. Brooklyn Hanson finished third in the average for this event (33.36 on two), with Karli Verhulst sixth (33.53 on two).
Emilee Pauley of Black Hills State finished fourth in the barrel racing long go-round. Her time was 16.75 seconds.
Riley Donnelly finished third in goat tying average at 14.9 seconds on two go-rounds.
Verhulst was sixth in this event at 16.1 on two.
Yellow Jacket Madi Moody placed sixth in the goat tying long go-round; her time was 7.9 seconds. Cashae McGee was ninth at 8.0.
Hanson claimed fourth place in breakaway roping average for Black Hills State. She completed one go-round in 3.5 seconds. Teammate Chanci Kraft was seventh in breakaway roping (3.7 on one).
The Yellow Jackets will compete in a rodeo on Sept. 16-18 in North Platte, Neb.
