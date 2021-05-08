BHSU rodeo qualifies nine for CNFR

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s (BHSU) rodeo team traveled to Iowa State to compete in the Cyclone Stampede Friday and Saturday in Ames, Iowa.
It was the final rodeo of the season for BHSU, and after the year-end scores were tallied, nine Yellow Jackets qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo, June 11-15, in Casper, Wyo.
“I thought we finished well. We had some good surprises,” said Glenn Lammers, the BHSU head coach. “We had a senior, Courtney Peters, who had a clutch performance and moved up several positions in the breakaway roping to qualify her for the college rodeo finals, so I was pleased with that for sure.”
Lammers said the BHSU rodeo team has enjoyed success over the years, and this year was no exception.
“As far as our teams, we’ve had a pretty good run with our women’s team over the past several years, and they qualified again as a team for nationals, which was definitely good to see, and I think we are going to be well represented at our events for nationals,” Lammers said.
Here are highlights from the Cyclone Stampede.
Women
The women’s team finished the Cyclone Stampede in second place with Chanci Kraft winning the all-around title. In goat tying, Emilee Pauley placed fourth with a 15.9 on two, and Kraft placed sixth with a 17.1 on two. Cashae McGee placed fifth in the long go with a 7.7, and Karli Verhulst and Jaicee Williams tied for eighth with an 8.8.
Kassidy Caspers caught her two calves in a 6.3 to snag the win in the breakaway roping. Courtney Peters placed second with a 6.8 on two, and Wacey Brown placed fourth with a 15.6 on two. In the long go, Tayle Brink and Kraft tied for fourth with a 3.5 on one.
Sydney Theobald placed second in the barrel racing with a 28.21 on two runs. Riley Donnelly placed sixth in the long go with a run of 14.35. Savana Johnston placed fifth in the long go for team roping with a 10.8 on one.
Men
The men finished the rodeo in second place with Tayte Goodman taking home the buckle in the saddle bronc riding.
Chandler Comfort placed fourth in the tie-down roping with a 24.8 on two, with Riley Staton behind him with a 35.1 on two.
Collin Palmer and Will VanLishout earned first place in the team roping with a 17.5 on two. Also placing were Dalton Magilke and Tanner Fite in fourth with a 24.3 on two, and Nick Bjork and Riley Hannum in fifth with a 29.2 on two.
Year-End Results
Headed to the finals for the women are Brink (first in the all-around and third in the goat tying), Peters (second in the breakaway), Taylor Hanson (first in the barrel racing), and Emilee Pauley (third in the barrel racing).
Qualifying for finals on the men’s team were Palmer (second in the tie-down roping), Goodman (third in the saddle bronc riding), Comfort (first in the team roping), Mason Bice (third in the team roping), and Fite (team roping qualifier).
Lammers said Goodman declined to go to Nationals because he was going on a mission trip.
“I respect his decision, and think it’s the best thing for him. His teammates support his decision and are behind him 100%,” he said.
