CASPER, Wyo. — The Black Hills State University rodeo team had some good showings at the College National Rodeo Finals Tuesday in Casper, Wyo.
Courtney Peters is in second place in breakaway roping, and Collin Palmer is third in tie down roping.
“Peters scored well tonight. She took her shot, and really is in a perfect spot coming into the final round. She’s really doing well for being here at the CNFR for the first time,” said Glenn Lammers, BHSU’s rodeo coach. “Collin’s is a senior, first time here, and he’s done the best he could in each one of the live stock drawings, and again he scored well, and he’s just really done the best he could each time, and its likely he’ll be back in another short round as well.”
Lammers said Tayle Brink (goat tying), Chandler Comfort (team roping) , and Emilee Pauley (barrel racing) still ahve a chance to make the finals.
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Michael A. Womack, (Panola College) 204.0 average and 40.0 points
2. Russell J. Kay (College of Southern Idaho) 199.0 average and 20.0 points
3. Zane Munoz (Cochise College) 144.5 average and 0.0
Bareback Riding
1. Kolt Dement (Panola College) 239.5 average and 120.0
2. Dean Thompson (Western Texas College) 234.0 average and 135.0 points
3. Waylon Bourgeois (McNeese State) 231.0 average and 105.0 points
Bull Riding
1. Holden Moss (Three Rivers College) 147.0 average and 95.0 points
2. Cole Skender (Three Rivers College) 84.5 average and 80.0 points
3. TJ Schmidt (Panhandle ) 73.5 average and 50.0 points
3. Mason Ward (Southeastern Oklahoma State) 73.5 average and 80.0 points
Tie Down Roping
1. Ladd King (Weber State) 32.6 average and 90.0 points
2. Levi Delamarter (Montana State University) 34.3 average and 55.0 points
3. Collin Palmer (BHSU) 35.8 average and 20.0 points
Steer Wrestling
1. Pacean DeLeeuw (Cisco College) 18. average and 95.0 points
2. Chadron Coffield (Wyoming) 23.7 Pacean and 5.0 points
3. Grant Peterson (Cal Poly State) 23.8 Pacean and 65.0 points
Team Roping
1. JC Yeahquo and LJ Yeahqu (Western Oklahoma State University) 20.8 average and 130.0 points
2. Jon Peterson and Trae Smith (Gillette College) 29.8 average and 40.0 points
3. Will Eddleman (Cisco College) and Garrett Jacobs (Ross State) 32.4 average and 60.0 points
38. Chandler Comfort (BHSU ) and Judd Grover (South Dakota State) 6.5 average and 40.0 points
Barrel Racing
1. Jaylie Matthews (East Mississippi Community College) 42.70 average and 155.0 points
2. Abby Hepper, Abby (Southwestern Oklahoma State) 42.92 average and 70.0 points
3. Payton Schoeppach (Cuesta College) 43.42 average and 45.0 points
4. Emilee Pauley (BHSU) 43.42 average and 45.0 points
37. Taylor Hanson (BHSU) 29.70 average and 0.0 points
Breakaway Roping
1. Zoie Bedke (Idaho State) 7.9 average and 95.0
2. Courtney Peters (BHSU) 8.1 average and 70.0 points
3. Brianna Williams (Chadron State) 12.6 average and 0.0 points
53. Tayle Brink (BHSU) 12.4 average and 0.0 points
Goat Tying
1. Paige Rasmussen (Montana State University) 18.90 average and 180.0 points
2. Mayce Marek (Wharton County Junior College) 19.7 average and 95.0 points
3. Jill Donnelly (Cochise College) 19.9 average and 65.0 points
11. Tayle Brink (BHSU) 721.8 average and 0.0 points
Men’s Team Standings
1. Western Oklahoma State College 565.0
2. Western Texas College 420.0
3. Clarendon College 410.0
4. Panola College 385.0
5. Casper College 380.0
34. Black Hills State University 60.0
Women’s Team Standings
1. Montana State University 355.0
2. Southwestern Oklahoma State University 275.0
3. Dickinson State University 188.3
4. East Mississippi Community College 175.0
5. McNeese State University 175.0
8. Black Hills State University 115.0
