SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University rodeo team competed at the Mid-Plains Community College Stampede Sept. 16 and 17, in North Platte, Neb.
The BHSU women’s team finished first in the team standings, while the men’s team finished third.
“I thought are team really showed up last weekend. There was really good competition, and they really rose to the occasion. With two freshmen, Luke Maverty and Isabel Risse winning their events, in tie down roping and goat tying, as freshmen, that’s pretty impressive. Overall I thought it was a great showing by our teams.,” said Glenn Lammers, the BHSU rodeo coach.
Top BHSU rodeo finishers at this rodeo follows.
On the women’s side, Anne Kelderman finished first in breakaway roping.
Sydney Theobald, finished fifth in barrel racing, while Cashae McGee finished eighth.
Jayme Peterson finished sixth in team roping/header.
In goat tying, Isabelle Risse finished first, McGee finished second, and Emma Ohm placed fifth.
On the men’s side, Luke Mavity finished third in tie down roping, second in team roping/header Madison placed ninth in roping/header. Riley Staton place seventh in team roping/heeler, and Clayton Backhaus finished eighth in the event. The Yellow Jackets Riley Joe Hannum placed sixth in steer wrestling. Riley Donnelly placed third in goat tying.
Black Hill’s State’s Mavity was the men’s all-around winner, and Cashae McGee won the women’s all-around.
Mavity, a freshman, liked his weekend performance.
“I thought it was really good. I didn’t have a good first week for the start of my rodeo career, but this weekend it really turned around,” said Mavity. “I think I was a little nervous that first weekend since it was the first one, but I think I came into it a little more prepared, practicing a little more in the week, and I went into the rodeo feeling like I had nothing to lose.”
McGee, a senior, said she thought her performance over the weekend was pretty good.
“”I feel like I did pretty good, but I had a couple of little rough spots. My first round in the goats was a good solid run. The second run I made a couple of little mistakes that cost me, but I still ended up second in the average, so it was good,” said McGee. “In barrels we had a solid first run, and in my second run my horse is getting older, so she just can’t run on that big of a pattern twice in one day.”
Risse, a freshman, talked about her winning performance in goat tying.
“I think it was a pretty good weekend winning the goats. I thought it was a really good weekend for the whole team too, not just me. Everybody always puts in their hard work in practice, and everybody has their mojo going, and it’s just been working out for everybody,” said Risse. “In the breakaway I really need to figure out my scores and being able to come out and rope everyone so I can start placing in the breakaway and the goat tying, I just need to keep doing what I’ve been doing these last two weeks, and my horse is working really good. That really plays a big part in the goat tying especially.”
Black Hills State’s rodeo team will be back in action today and Saturday, at the Triton Stampede in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Lammers said he wants to see his team focus on the present, not the future, and he wants his athletes to get better one run at a time.
“It’s more of a marathon than a sprint. I want them to focus on one run at a time, and in some cases either we have or will have some challenges that come up, and just be able to overcome those challenges and come up with solutions. To me that’s the key is being able to get back in our groove as fast as we can. It’s the challenge but it is also the reward when you see that happen,” Lammers said.
