BHSU rodeo has success during 2021 fall season

DICKINSON, N.D. — Black Hills State University’s rodeo team wrapped up its 2021 fall season with a double rodeo in Dickinson, N.D.
The women’s and men’s teams both finished fourth at the rodeo.
“I thought we had a strong, competitive season. It was intense. In four weeks we had six rodeos. I was impressed with how our team handled it. I thought we improved with our skills during the season,” said Glenn Lammers, the BHSU rodeo coach. “We had short weeks of practice, but they came back hungry for major rodeo, especially on things we needed to work on, and I thought we did a good job of applying those things we worked on in practice from week to week, and when we got back on the road it showed up in our performances.
Lammers said he was happy with where his teams sit in the Central Plains Region after the fall season.
The women’s team finished in first place, and the men’s team is fifth.
“We got good talent there, with our women’s team being positioned pretty well after the fall season, and on our men’s team we got some guys who are in the top three or four in different events. I thought our teams did well,” Lammers said.
In the men’s all-around, Austin Madison sits in fourth place, while Riley Staton sits fifth.
In the tie-down roping, Madison is fourth, and Staton close behind in sixth place. Madison also sits in fourth place in the steer wrestling.
For the heading side in team roping, Clayton Backhaus is third, Riley Donnelly is seventh, and Savana Johnston sits in 13th place. On the heeling side, Staton is first, and Collin Palmer is 14th.
Placing in the barrel racing, Sydney Maher is fourth, Emilee Pauley is seventh, Sydney Theobald is ninth, Tessa Caspers is 11th, Cashae McGee is 13th, and Brooklyn Hanson is 14th.
In breakaway, Hanson is in second place, Tayla Thorstenson is in sixth, Kassidy Caspers and Jaicee Williams are tied for seventh.
Donnelly and Samantha Hubert are ninth, Tessa Caspers is 12th, and Meza Ham is 14th.
McGee sits third in the goat tying followed by Pauley in fifth, Karli Verhulst is in sixth place, Donnelly is in 10th place, and Madi Moody is 14th.
Lammers said he was proud of how his teams handled any challenge put in front of them.
“It was lot for them to handle. Between taking care of chores with their horses, and keeping up with school work, and coming back and getting a few practices in before hitting the road again Thursday morning to the next events. It was busy, but it was good,” Lammers said.
