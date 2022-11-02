ALTA, Iowa — Black Hills State rodeo finished up the fall portion of its schedule Oct. 21-22, at the Buena Vista University Rodeo in Alta, Iowa.
The men’s team finished second, with Austin Madison winning the men’s all-around title.
The BHSU women’s team finished third overall.
“I sure liked that we had some other team members that have been really close, that kind of had break throughs at our last rodeo. Wacy Brown being first in the breakaway, and then Sam Larson was first in the team roping. The other one in the break away that did well was Jaycie Habeck,” said Glenn Lammers, the BHSU rodeo coach. “We just had some students that had been really close to kind of having success, that broke through and got to the next level. They did a good job of staying positive, using the information from these past rodeos, and being able to then be confident, and being able to accomplish what they wanted to at this rodeo.”
In the goat tying, Verhulst placed third with a 15.6 on two.
“It didn’t start out very good, but I did manage to make it back in the short-go and turned it around to be a pretty successful weekend,” said Verhulst.
Cashae McGee finished fourth in goat tying with a 15.8 on two.
Brown finished in a tie for first in the breakaway with a 6.4 on two.
“I was pretty excited with how I did. I was kind of bringing my secondary horse to give my main horse a break. It worked out pretty well for the calves that we had in breakaway. We had great calves there, and ended up drawing pretty luckily, so that really helped me,” said Brown. “When I was getting in the box I was feeling pretty confident. In the first round I caught a 3.1, which landed me fourth place. Then I get to the short go sitting in fourth place, and I just had to keep telling myself there was no way I was going to let myself miss this one either, and I ended up catching a 3.3, which ended up winning e the short go, and I tied for first for the average.”
Brown said she plans on staying active during the off-season.
“I plan on staying pretty busy. At BH we are pretty fortunate to have an indoor arena, so that really helps during the winter. Not a lot of schools have that. I’m just going to keep roping and keep working on my horses. I’ve got a 3-year old I’m training for barrels at the same time, so I’m pretty excited to get him started,” Brown said.
Jaycie Habeck came in fourth in the breakaway with an 8.5 on two, and Tayla Thorstenson finished sixth with a 2.9 on one.
The Lady Yellow Jackets also had three finishers in the barrel race with Cedar Kohr placed third (15.9 in long-go), Tessa Caspers placed fifth (15.99 in long-go), and Sydney Theobald finished sixth (32.15 on two).
Rachel Kelderman placed fourth in team roping with a 29.3 on two.
The BHSU men had Madison placing first in steer wrestling with a 10.6 on two, and second in tie down roping with a 23.1 on two.
“It was good. I kind of have it going the way I want it. To bad the fall season is done. I just got warmed up,” Madison said.
Luke Mavity finished sixth in the tie down with a 30.8 on two.
In team roping, Sam Larson won the event with a 20.7 on two.
“It was probably my best rodeo of the fall,” said Larson, a BHSU rodeo athlete. “I had a really good weekend. I made it to the short go in both of my events, was team roping and tie down. Then I win the overall average for team roping.”
Larson credits coach Lammers for his success.
“He pushes us and mentors us throughout practice, and my horse has been working really good,”she said. I haven’t had it for very long. It had been kind of a work in progress getting things figured out, and being able to make it work.
Clayton Backhaus finished third in team roping with a 28.8 on two, and Riley Donnelly and Nick Bjork finished in sixth with a 10.3 on one.
Lammers said he likes where his teams are positioned going into the off-season.
“Overall with our teams I though we had a strong finish to our fall season. I think we are in a good position with our teams, for sure, and with our individuals in the events we are competing in,” Lammers said. “The one thing I see with our athletes is they are never satisfied. We are second and third respectively with our women’s and men’s teams in the Central Plains Region, but we are just right there knocking on the door. We’ve got half the season left. We are just a little bit behind, but I like that going into the off-season. It really motivates us, they’ll work, and be prepared when we get going again in the spring.”
With the rodeo team not competing again until the end of March, Lammers said they will use their indoor facility at Seven Downs Arena to hold timed events to keep their athlete s sharp.
“We won’t have competition again until the end of March, so this off-season is a great time to get better, so that’s why we will be hosting some timed events at the Seven Downs Arena,” said Lammers. “It’s for the community, bit it’s also for our student athletes to continue to compete.
“We had one Oct. 28-29, and we will be hosting another one Nov. 11-12. Then we’ll see what the weather does for a while there, but we will continue to practice and work on some younger horses, and some we might need in their future college career,” Lammer said.
