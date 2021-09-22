BHSU rodeo continues strong start to season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Black Hills State University’s rodeo traveled to Mid-Plains Community College to compete in a doubleheader rodeo Sept. 16-18, in North Platte, Neb.
Results follow
Rodeo One
Women
The women’s team finished on top at the conclusion of the first rodeo. Leading the team was Emilee Pauley who took home the all-around buckle.
In the breakaway roping, Brooklyn Hanson snagged a second-place finish with a 3.1 followed by a tie for third between Tessa Caspers and Pauley with a 3.6. Tayla Thorstenson finished the rodeo in sixth with a 4.7 with Jaycee Wooters close behind in eighth with a 5.0.
Cashae McGee took the win in the goat tying with a 7.7 second run. Karli Verhulst placed sixth with an 8.4 followed by Pauley in eighth with an 8.6.
Sydney Maher earned a fifth-place finish in the barrel racing with an 18.10 second run followed by Sydney Theobald in seventh with an 18.36.
Men
The men finished in fourth place with Austin Madison placing third in the steer wrestling with a 5.2. Also placing for the team was Riley Staton in the tie down roping earning seventh place with a 13.2.
Staton also snagged a win in the team roping with an 8.9 followed by Riley Donnelly in second with a 9.0.
Rodeo Two
Women
The women wrapped up the final rodeo of the weekend in third place. Leading the team was Pauley in the goat tying placing second with a 15.5 on two followed by Madi Moody in fourth with a 16.0 on two. Verhulst won the long go with a 7.5 and McGee placed fourth with a 7.8.
In the breakaway, Jaicee Williams and Tatum Carey tied for a fifth-place finish with a 3.2 on one. Sydney Fuerst placed fourth in the long go with a 3.4 and Theobald placed sixth with a 3.5.
Brooklyn Hanson earned a sixth-place finish in the barrel racing with a 36.59 on two. Placing in the long go was Wooters in fifth with an 18.06 and Savana Johnston in sixth with an 18.14.
Men
The men’s team finished in fifth place after the conclusion of the second rodeo. Riley Hannum earned a sixth-place finish in the steer wrestling with a 23.3 on two. Placing in the long go was Madison in fifth with a 5.8.
In the tie-down roping, Nick Bjork took home fifth with a 27.3 on two. Staton placed sixth in the short go with an 18.9.
Johnston and Collin Palmer earned a fifth-place finish in the team roping with a 9.7 on one. Bjork and Hannum placed sixth in the long go with a 12.1.
Up Next: The Yellow Jackets will travel to Fort Dodge, Iowa to compete in the Triton Stampede on September 24-25.
