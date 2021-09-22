BHSU rodeo continues strong start to season

Parker Reede (Spearfish boys golf): Reede, a freshman on the Spearfish boys golf team, shot a three-over par 75 to win the Spearfish Invite. The team went on to shoot a score of 313 beating their nearest competitor, RC Stevens, by 28 strokes. The score of 313 also broke a 2017 Spearfish High School team record as lowest score at Spearfish Canyon Golf Club.

Hunter Cherveny (Belle Fourche boys soccer): Cherveny, a senior goalkeeper, tallied a total of 54 saves for the Broncs in their contests against St. Thomas More and Sturgis Brown. Cherveny has played a vital role in the Broncs success this season.

Stella Marcus, (Spearfish volleyball): Last week Marcus had 10 service aces, 16 kills, and 24 digs.

Sam Koima (L-D football): In a 48-8 win at Hill City, Kima had the following stats, Passing: 75 yards, one TD; Rushing: 14 carries for 187 yards, 2 TD’s; Punt Return: one return for 50 yards, one TD; and Defense: 12 Tackles (6 tackles for loss), and one sack.

Keenan Urdialis (Spearfish boys X-C) At the Clyde Cotton Huron Invitational, Urdialis placed second in a time of 16:20.

Kyren Nulle (Belle Fourche football): Nulle had 110 yards rushing on 15 carries with one TD, 10 tackles on defense, one tackle for a loss, in a 40-12 homecoming win over Custer.

Jaden Guthmiller (Spearfish football): In a 21-19 win over Sturgis Brown, Guthmiller completed 15 of his 21 pass attempts for 189 yard and threw one touchdown pass. He gained 35 yards on the ground. On defense he had three tackles and one interception.

Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche volleyball): In the Lady Broncs match last week against Hot Springs, Ward had 11 kills, 10 digs, two blocks, and one service ace.

