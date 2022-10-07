SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University women’s rodeoteam placed second, and the men’s team placed fourth at Blue Hawk Stampede, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, in Dickinson, N.D.

“I thought we competed well in all of our events last weekend. The depth of our talent showed again, with having a freshman (Emma Ohm) winning the women’s all-around title, and then Tatum (Carey) a sophomore on top in the breakaway, and Cedar (Kohr) a transfer student had two great rounds in the barrel racing,” said Glenn Lammers, the BHSU rodeo coach. “I thought our juniors and Seniors competed well to. They had a pretty solid weekend for teams.”

