SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University women’s rodeoteam placed second, and the men’s team placed fourth at Blue Hawk Stampede, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, in Dickinson, N.D.
“I thought we competed well in all of our events last weekend. The depth of our talent showed again, with having a freshman (Emma Ohm) winning the women’s all-around title, and then Tatum (Carey) a sophomore on top in the breakaway, and Cedar (Kohr) a transfer student had two great rounds in the barrel racing,” said Glenn Lammers, the BHSU rodeo coach. “I thought our juniors and Seniors competed well to. They had a pretty solid weekend for teams.”
Ohm discussed her win.
“I didn’t do as well as I had planned on doing. I didn’t think what I was doing in the long-go in breakaway didn’t work out so good for me, but obviously it did,” said Ohm. “In the short go in the breakaway, I thought I was going to be out of it, and ran an 8.4, and I screwed up on part of my tie, and stuff, but obviously it worked.”
In goat tying, Riley Donnelly placed third with a 15.5 on two, Ohm finished fourth with a 16.5 on two, and Karli Verhulst finished sixth with a 16.8 on two.
Tatum Carey won the breakaway with a 6.2 on two
“I thought my performance went really well. In the long-go I new we had a pretty good calf, so I just tried to rope him as fast as I could,” said Cary. “I was thankful I made it back to the short-go. A lot of girls were kind of missing and stuff, so I just tried to keep my head and just catch my calf, and it worked out with me.”
Ohm finished right behind in second with a 6.7 on two. Chanci Kraft came in fifth with a 2.5 on one, and Brooklyn Hanson finished sixth with a 2.7 on one.
Cedar Kohr won the barrel racing with a 35.0 on two
““I only barrel race and I got second in the short-go, and then I got second in the long-go, and I won the average.,”Kohr said. “My good horse had an abscess, so her feet was sore, so this last weekend I got to ride my mom’s really good horse, so that was really fun.’
Sydney Theobald finished fourth in barrel racing with a 35.54 on two.
On the men’s side, Austin Madison finished second in steer wrestling with a 12.1 on two.
“‘My performance was good. I was fairly happy with it.,” said Madison. “I was happy with my steer wrestling. I scored good, bulldogged. I need to do better in the tie down roping, but hopefully that will come.
In tie down roping, Madison had a 31.0 on two to finish sixth, while Staton had a fourth-place finish in the long go with a 10.7.
Riley Hannum finished fifth in steer roping with a 16.8 on two.
Staton won team roping for the Yellow Jackets with a 17.7 on two.
“I thought our performance was good, but it could have been better,” said Stanton I left a lot of points on the board, in steer roping, but we kept our heads down in team roping and got the job done.”
Also in team roping, Brett Mattson and Riley Hannum had a 10.4, on one, to finish sixth, while Sam Larson placed sixth in the long go with an 11.1.
The BHSU rodeo team has two weeks off before competing at the final fall rodeo Oct. 21-22 in Alta, Iowa.
”I am just going to keep working hard on being consistent, and going back to the basics, and try to be very correct in all my events, and try and get better,” Ohm said.
Carey said, “I plan to work on not quitting, and never be satisfied, practicing, and never being satisfied with my roping, and working on my scoring.”
Kohr said despite the success she had on her mom’s horse, she plans on using her own horse at the next rodeo.
“I’m really excited to get back on my own horse. I want to give her this week off and let her be turned out in the pasture at home. When I get back on her, I am going to do a lot of strength and conditioning exercises for her.”
Stanton said, “I plan on sticking to my practice routine, practicing every day, getting better, and trying to find stuff I can improve on from past weeks, and keep rolling.”
Madison just started competing at rodeos’ professionally and he will continue doing that over the next two weeks.
“I’ll keep practicing and going to other places and rodeo on the weekends,” Madison said.
