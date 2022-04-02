BHSU Rodeo Club Candlelight Dinner and Auction was a success

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University’s Rodeo team hosted its annual Candlelight Dinner & Auction Saturday, at the Spearfish Holiday Inn & Convention Center.
There was a silent auction held on-line, and a live auction taking place.
“We raised a little over $30,000 with the event and donations throughout the week. The event was a success,” said Glenn Lammers, BHSU’s rodeo coach. “The money raised came from family, friends, alumni, faculty/staff, the community coming together to help our (rodeo) team, that means a lot.”
“All funds raised through the event will be used for rodeo scholarships and to help cover travel expenses of the BHSU rodeo team.“
“I just can’t thank everybody enough for a wonderful evening. It was really a good event.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.