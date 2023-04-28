By BHSU Sports Information
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University (BHSU) has received a pair of major donations for the athletic department.
Miles Beacom, CEO of Premier Bankcard, and his wife Lisa, have donated a $5 million gift; while Dana J. Dykhouse, CEO of First Premier Bank, and his wife LaDawn, have donated a $2.5 million gift to BHSU Athletics.
“We are immensely grateful to Miles and Lisa Beacom, and Dana and LaDawn Dykhouse and their families, for their extraordinary generosity over the years, which has propelled BHSU athletics to new heights,” said Steve Meeker, BHSU vice president of university advancement.
“The new gifts will have a profound and lasting impact on our student-athletes, coaches, and our fans, who will benefit from their support of Yellow Jacket Athletics for many years to come,” Meeker said.
The funds will go towards both women’s and men’s athletics to be used for student-athlete scholarships and department operational needs.
“The Beacom and Dykhouse families have been supporting BHSU Athletics for many years; however, these gifts are truly transformational,” said Padraic McMeel, BHSU director of athletics. “These gifts allow us to increase scholarship offerings and enhance opportunities for our women’s sports, match gifts for men’s and women’s scholarships, and pursue initiatives that support 300+ student-athletes. We are forever grateful for their generous support, and love for BHSU Athletics.”
The Beacom gift is the largest single cash gift in the history of Black Hills State University.
“We are so thankful for the generous investment that Miles and Lisa Beacom and Dana and LaDawn Dykhouse and their families have given to BHSU athletics,” said, Thayer Trenhaile, BHSU assistant AD for external operations. “It will be exciting to see the lives of student-athletes positively impacted by these investments now and generations to come.”
The Beacom’s daughter, Ashlee, played on the Yellow Jacket women’s basketball team from 2017-2022. The Dykhouse’s daughter Alana Breske, played on the women’s basketball team from 2005-2010.
“Our youngest was eight or nine, and I’d come to watch Alana play here,” Miles Beacom said. “Then when my daughter was ready to graduate, she made a stop out here…loved the campus and community and stayed here to play ball.”
“Women’s athletics here have such great support, and really all across South Dakota,” Dykhouse said.
“Our daughters were privileged enough to play basketball, and a lot of times the women’s crowd is as big as the men’s crowd. It’s just a great opportunity because our daughter had a great experience here,” he added.
