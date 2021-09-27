SPEARFISH — It was definitely one of the most memorable Swarm Days football games in recent years.
Black Hills State University edged Adams State 51-48 in double overtime Saturday afternoon at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish. The home standing Yellow Jackets (3-1 overall, 1-1 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) trailed 24-3 at halftime and 31-17 in the fourth quarter.
“We made no x’s and o’s defensive or offensive adjustments,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske said of halftime. He advised the players to set their emotions aside and talk about what they had to do to regain the lead and win.
“It was very much, ‘hey, you guys just need to do your job,’” Breske recalled. “We just had a lot of guys who were doubting themselves in the first half and trying to go outside their duties and do other people’s duties.”
Zachary Survillas’ 38-yard field goal put Adams State up 3-0 in the first quarter. Black Hills State forged a 3-3 tie on Jacob Parks’ 28-yard field goal.
The visiting Grizzlies scored three unanswered touchdowns for their halftime lead. John Buksa (runs of 1 and 33 yards) and Tyreik Campbell (12-yard run) did the honors, with Survillas adding three extra points.
