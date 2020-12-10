BHSU names November Warriors of the Month

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University athletics department has named cross country runner Xiomara Robinson, and men’s basketball player Snjolfur Stefansson as November Warriors of the Month.
Xiomara Robinson
During the 2020 cross country season, Robinson won the Gage McSpadden Memorial Cross Country Invite, held Sept. in Spearfish.
She went on to finish First Team All-Conference at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships with the highest finish (14th place) by a female in BHSU history.
Robinson also carries a 3.8 GPA while double majoring in Chemistry and Biology.
She not only provided the Yellow Jackets cross country team with experience, but excellent guidance and leadership as well.
“With consistent ups and downs and COVID-19 restrictions, her focus never changed this past season,” said Scott Foley, BHSU’s head cross country coach. “To compete and train as hard as she did in a pandemic was something special.
She was going to make the most out of the limited opportunity given to her. Xio is one of the most determined runners I have ever had the privilege of working with.”
Outside of athletics, Robinson has been involved in many community service projects.
She volunteers in the running community of her hometown of Sheridan, Wyo. as a Bighorn Trail run jaws station helper.
She serves food at her church for the less fortunate, along with volunteering for the Wyoming Special Olympics.
On campus, Robinson spends her free time as a biology tutor and volunteering for BioChem research projects.
Snjolfur Stefansson
Last year as a true freshman, Stefansson started 20 of 29 games for the men’s basketball team.
He played a major role in helping the Yellow Jackets win their first RMAC championship with his basketball IQ, toughness and intangibles.
Stefansson totaled 528 minutes last season, grabbed 71 rebounds, and a had a positive assist to turnover ratio.
He also took on the role of defending the other team’s best player.
This season, Stefansson has expanded his offensive game tremendously and is looking forward to an even larger role.
As a business major, Stefansson has carried a 3.81 GPA through his first two semesters at Black Hills State.
He has volunteered his time with BHSU basketball camps, 3-on-3 leagues, and by visiting Spearfish elementary schools.
