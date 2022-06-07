BHSU names Medigovich Director of Track & Field and Cross Country

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State athletics has announced the promotion of Brian Medigovich to Director of Track & Field and Cross Country.
Medigovich joined the Yellow Jackets as the Cross country head coach in June 2021,
Medigovich also served as an assistant coach with the track and field program, working with the distance runners.
“I would like to thank Padriac McMeel and the rest of the athletic administration for this opportunity,” said Medigovich. “I have really enjoyed my first year coaching the cross country team here with Black Hills State, and I’m very excited about this opportunity to help lead the track and field and cross country teams for the future.”
During his time at BHSU, Medigovich coached an All-American and three All-Conference runners in cross country, and two All-Americans, a Conference Champion, and three All-Conference runners in track & field. He also saw seven different school records fall throughout the 2021-22 seasons, including the women’s mile, 1500, 3000 and 5000, and the men’s 1500, 10,000 and steeplechase.
