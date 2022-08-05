BHSU names Austin Billings as head track & field coach

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University (BHSU) track and field has hired Austin Billings as its head track and field coach. He replaces Seth Mischke, whose contract was not renewed for fall 2022.

“I’m very excited to have Austin Billings join our staff,” said Director of Track and Field and Cross Country, Brian Medigovich. “With his background as an athlete, and as a coach, I’m very excited about the future of Black Hills State track and field.”

