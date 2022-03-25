BHSU men's basketball welcome home party today

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State men's basketball will be returning home to Spearfish from Evansville, Ind. today at around 12:30 p.m.
The team will have a police and fire department escort from the Spearfish airport to the Young Center.
Their route will head from the airport on Colorado Boulevard to Main Street, before turning left onto Jackson, and then right on St. Joe to the Donald E. Young Center.
The team is expected to arrive at the Young Center around 12:30 p.m. and everyone is invited to come to downtown Spearfish, to the Young Center to welcome the Yellow Jackets back from their Final Four run.
