BHSU men's basketball season ends

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Black Hills State University dropped a 71-64 decision to Colorado Mines, Friday night, in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament semifinal game. The loss ended the Yellow Jackets' season at 11-7.
"They (Orediggers) got quite a few offensive rebounds in the second half," Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson said. He added Colorado Mines collected eight such boards during the final 20 minutes.
Colorado Mines led 33-30 at halftime and opened an 11-point (46-35) advantage in the second half. Trey Whitley's 3-point field goal capped a 7-2 run as Black Hills State cut the margin to 48-42.
The Yellow Jackets trailed 55-51 in the second half. Joel Scott's inside basket and Adam Moussa's 3-point field goal propelled Black Hills State to a 56-55 lead.
Colorado Mines responded with an 8-2 run. Ben Boone's 3-point field goal opened a 63-58 advantage for the Orediggers.
Scott, Sindou Cisse, and Whitley combined for six points to pull the Yellow Jackets within 65-64. Colorado Mines netted six free throws down the stretch to secure the 71-64 win.
Black Hills State received 19 points from Scott, 16 from Moussa, and 15 from Whitley.
Four Orediggers finished in double figures, led by Austin Means' 15 points.
Colorado Mines will bring a 16-1 record in Saturday's tournament title game against Colorado Mesa. The Mavericks defeated Adams State 78-66 in Friday's other semifinal contest.
