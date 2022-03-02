BHSU men topple Highlands 102-76 in RMAC opener

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University shot 55.7% from the field Tuesday night and defeated New Mexico Highlands 102-76 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament first-round game played at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish.
“I thought we played aggressively. We obviously shot the ball very well; we were sharp on offense and played with an edge,” said Yellow Jackets’ head coach Ryan Thompson, whose team made 39 of 70 shots.
Black Hills State (21-7) entered this tournament as the number 1 seed. New Mexico Highlands was seeded eighth.
Sammy Barnes-Thompkins’ 3-point field goal put New Mexico Highlands ahead 7-2. Sindou Cisse connected twice from 3-point range to cap a 9-2 run and push Black Hills State up 11-9.
The visiting Cowboys stayed ahead 17-14 on two Desmond Carpenter free throws. Barnes-Thompkins connected from 3-point range to put New Mexico Highlands up 20-17.
Cisse, Adam Moussa, PJ Hayes, and Tommy Donovan entered the scoring column during a Black Hills State 11-0 run. Donovan’s layup gave the Yellow Jackets a 28-20 edge.
The Cowboys used a 7-3 run, with Marcus Brown’s three-point play bringing New Mexico Highlands within 31-27. Moussa’s 3-point field goal capped an 8-0 run that extended Black Hills State’s advantage to 39-27.
Cisse converted a driving layup to start a 9-3 run for the Yellow Jackets. Moussa netted two free throws to make the score 48-30, Black Hills State.
Sava Dukic made a pair of 3-point field goals late in the first half to highlight a 9-5 run for the Yellow Jackets. His second such basket gave Black Hills State a 57-35 halftime lead.
“Defensively, we really dialed in and made them (Highlands) inefficient,” Thompson said. “We made them make difficult shots.”
Black Hills State claimed a 45-41 scoring edge in the second half. The Yellow Jackets eclipsed the century mark on Michael Russell’s 3-point field goal with 48 seconds left for a 102-74 lead.
Cisse tallied a game-high 29 points to lead three Yellow Jackets in double figures. Joel Scott (22 points, including four 3-point field goals) and Dukic (20 points, including six 3-point field goals) followed. Black Hills State finished 19 of 35 from 3-point range.
Thompson talked about the success that Cisse was able to enjoy on offense.
“We got out in transition a little bit, and whenever he (Cisse) has space, he’s pretty darn good,” Thompson said. The coach added Cisse was open on some 3-point attempts, and Moussa found Cisse on a couple of cuts.
New Mexico Highlands (15-15) received 22 points apiece from Brown and Barnes-Thompkins.
“Tonight, we had that best year from start to finish,” Thompson said. “I thought our mentality was good.
“Also, we had a special crowd here tonight. Overall attendance was great. They were loud and into it; it was a definite home-court advantage,” Thompson added.
BHSU scoring: Sindou Cisse 29, Joel Scott 22, Saka Dukic 20, Tommy Donovan 9, Adam Moussa 8, Ryker Cisarik 6, PJ Hayes 5, Michael Russell 3. Totals 39 field goals, 5 of 6 from the free throw line, 102 points.
Highlands scoring: Marcus Brown 22, Sammy Barnes-Thompkins 22, Desmond Carpenter 9, Mario Archuleta 8, Andre Adams 6, Bryce Sanchious 5, Eric Sonnenberg 2, Darius Harrison 2. Totals 27 field goals, 13 of 14 from the free throw line, 76 points.
Three-point field goals: BHSU 19 (Dukic 6, Scott 4, Cisse 3, Moussa 2, Donovan 2, Hayes 1, Russell 1), Highlands 9 (Barnes-Thompkins 3)
Rebounds: BHSU 41 (Moussa 9), Highlands 35 (Brown 8)
Turnovers: BHSU 14, Highlands 11
Total fouls: BHSU 12, Highlands 11
Three other first-round tournament games were played Tuesday night.
Number 4 seed UC-Colorado Springs edged fifth-seeded Colorado Mines 74-71. Second-seeded Colorado Mesa downed number 7 seed Metro State-Denver 77-65, and sixth-seeded Regis upset number 3 seed Fort Lewis 86-81.
Black Hills State is the highest remaining seed, which means the Yellow Jackets will host the tournament’s final two rounds on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5.
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference website indicates Black Hills State will face UC-Colorado Springs at 5 p.m. Friday. Colorado Mesa and Regis will match up following that contest.
Saturday’s tournament championship game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Young Center.
