SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University was outscored 13-0 over the final 4 minutes 17 seconds Friday night and dropped a 76-68 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball decision to Fort Lewis at the Donald E. Young Center.
The home standing Yellow Jackets entered the game number 2 in the NCAA Division II NABC coaches’ poll. Fort Lewis carried the number 9 ranking into the contest.
“I thought they just wanted it a little bit more than us,” said Yellow Jackets’ head coach Ryan Thompson of Fort Lewis, who trailed 68-63 before the stretch run began. “They got all the loose balls; they did a better job on the offensive glass, getting more offensive rebounds than us.”
Fort Lewis led 5-0 before Black Hills State built a 16-7 advantage. The Yellow Jackets stayed ahead 39-32 at halftime.
“We came out with an edge and played confident,” Thompson said of the first half. “The key was, we maybe had an opportunity to open it up more than we did.”
Thompson said some shot selection issues and not taking care of the ball prevented that “opening up” from happening.
The visiting Skyhawks forged a 45-45 tie in the second half before Black Hills State led 64-54 with seven minutes left. Fort Lewis scored nine of the next 13 points to slice the margin to 68-63.
Adam Moussa scored 18 points to lead four Black Hills State players in double figures. Joel Scott notched 17 points, followed by Matthew Ragsdale (15 points) and Sindou Cisse (10).
JaQuaylon Mayes netted a game-high 26 points (including five 3-point field goals) or Fort Lewis, who defeated Black Hills State for the second time this week. Akuel Kot and Dunnell Stafford followed with 21 and 10 points, respectively.
“Throughout the course of the game, we didn’t shoot the ball well,” Thompson said. “We turned the ball over too much, and that really was the difference as to why it was close at the end.”
Thompson said the Skyhawks play four athletic guards at a time, which makes it hard to keep the team out of the lane. He added the other player was able to guard Scott one-on-one inside.
“They’re (Fort Lewis) a really good team, and you can’t really make mistakes when it’s that close of a game, with that much on the line,” Ragsdale said of the stretch run.
Saturday night, Black Hills State men’s basketball put up 97 points on Adams State to come away with a 97-78 victory.
The Yellow Jackets (23-3 overall, 17-3 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) matched a season-high with 49 team rebounds while totaling 17 second-chance points.
Black Hills Sttae led 52-35 at the half.
Joel Scott and PJ Hayes combined for 50 points on the night. Scott scored 30, making 9-of-12 from the field, while also grabbing nine boards. Hayes drained six 3-pointers, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal.
Caelin Hearne and Matthew Ragsdale also scored in double-figures, totaling 12 and 11 points respectively. Hearne shot 5-of-6 from the field and connected on both of his attempts from deep, giving him a 57.4 3-point percentage this season.
Ragsdale knocked down three 3-pointers, and grabbed five rebounds and came up with two steals.
Ryker Cisarik pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds and had a block to go with six points.
The Yellow Jackets play their final two games of the regular season this week,
They travel to Lakewood Colotrado on Wednesday to take on Colorado Christian, and then they travel to Chadron Nebraska Thursday to on Chadron Statein in their regular season finale.
The RMAC Shootout Tourney gets underway Tuesday at the home of the RMAC champions, which will be determined after Thursday’s games.
