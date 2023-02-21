Black Hills State.JPG

Black Hills State University’s Matthew Ragsdale fires a pass through the Fort  Lewis defense.

Pioneer photo

by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University was outscored 13-0 over the final 4 minutes 17 seconds Friday night and dropped a 76-68 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball decision to Fort Lewis at the Donald E. Young Center.

The home standing Yellow Jackets entered the game number 2 in the NCAA Division II NABC coaches’ poll. Fort Lewis carried the number 9 ranking into the contest.

