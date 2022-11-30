BHSU men shoot 75% in the first half, defeat Hardrockers 78-58

RAPID CITY — The Black Hills State men’s basketball team shot 75% in the first half, and went on to defeat rival South Dakota School of Mines and Technology 78-58 Monday night, at the King Center, in Rapid City.
Black Hills State shot 72% from the field in the first half
“I thought we started the game playing great basketball on both ends. We shot 75% for the entire first half, just incredible shooting. We were sharp, our ball movement was great, and we were making the extra pass. Our spacing was really good. We played at the pace we wanted to play,” said Ryan Thompson, the Yellow Jackets head coach, in a post-game interview. “Defensively we held them to 20% shooting in the first half. The first half was as good as we could play.”
The second half Black Hills State shooting cooled off, and they shot only 31% from the field.
“In the second half we didn’t come out the way we need to put a team away, rest some of our guys more than we were able to,” said Thompson. “But credit to South Dakota Mines. They showed a lot of fight, in the second half, made a couple of adjustments, an they played well in the second half, and beat us by eight (points) in the second half.
Joel Scott led the offense with 30 points, going 9-of-15 from the field, and grabbing six rebounds.
Matthew Ragsdale scored 15 points, while Adam Moussa hauled down 13 rebounds and dished out seven assists, and came up with a steal and a block.
Sindou Cisse chipped in nine points, five rebounds and an assist.
The Yellow Jackets improve to 6-0 overall, the program’s best start to a season since the 1927-28 team opened the season with an 8-0 record.
Black Hills State led comfortably, 51-23 at the half.
South Dakota Mines outscored Black Hills State 35-27 in the second half.
The Yellow Jackets out rebounded the Hardrockers 38-23
Black Hills State will open their 2022-23 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schedule this weekend.
The will host Regis University (3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, at the Donald E. Young Center.
This will be a rematch of last year’s RMAC Shootout championship game won by the Yellow Jackets, 69-66.
Saturday, at 7 p.m., the Yellow Jackets host the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs who are 6-1 overall.
