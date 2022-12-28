SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State men’s basketball team will travel to Colorado this weekend to finish up the 2023 portion of its schedule.
The Yellow Jackets play at Adams State Friday, before traveling to Fort Lewis College for a big Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) matchup Saturday.
Black Hills State defeated New Mexico Highlands on Dec. 16, 83-70 at home, in its final game before the Christmas break.
Ryan Thompson, the Yellow Jackets head coach said his team has been playing good basketball heading into Christmas break.
“I’m really pleased with where our team is at. We’re playing very good basketball. We are playing unselfishly. We are sharing the ball on the offensive end, and playing with the pace we’d like to see,” said Thompson. “Defensively, I think we are a team that has taken some strides from years past. I think we are as good as any team out there, defensively. Our intensity, and attention to detail has been really good through out the year, and we’ve had some really great defensive performances that have carried us.”
The Yellow Jackets returned to practice Tuesday after a lengthy break.
“NCAA Division II requires you take seven days off around Christmas, and with the way out schedule it was really more like 10 days. The guys all went home for the most part, and just got some time to get away, relax, and enjoy their families.” Thompson said.
Thompson said his players for the most part work out in the gym on their own, and whatever they can to stay in shape.
“It’s a long time off. It’s a quick turnaround. They get just three days of practice before we play a couple of RMAC games. But everyone is in the same boat, that’s just kind of how it is,” he said.
Friday the Yellow Jackets travel to Alamosa, Colo. to play Adams State, who comes into the contest with a 3-8 overall record, and 1-4 in the RMAC.
They are currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak.
“They’ve got a lot of transfers. They are a team that is going to get better throughout the year. They are very athletic, and they have two quick little guards that can really go. They’ve got some length with their wings and forwards,” said Thompson. “They are a team that likes to play up and down with a lot of tempo, so our ability to control them with our defensive transition will be really key.”
Saturday will be a tough test for Black Hills State when they travel to Durango, Colo. to face Fort Lewis College, which is 10-1 overall and 4-1 in the conference.
“Fort Lewis College is a nationally ranked team (No. 9 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches/No. 22 D2SIDA Media Top 25 polls). They were 10-0 before they lost their first game (to Westminster 93-79) right before Christmas break. They are a good team,” said Thompson. “They’ve got a big guy, Brenden Boatwright, who is one of the best players in the conference. They also have a bunch of quick, athletic guards that presents some problems with matchups. They are a well coached team and they are a team that is going to contend for the RMAC title this year, and to play the second night at their place is going to be a big challenge for our team.”
“I think there will be some rust. I think you’ll see that with all the teams across the board, but I think if we can get back to playing our brand of basketball, we’ll be OK,” Thompson said. “I’ll be looking for us to share the ball offensively, and then defensively just being in the right spots again, and play extremely hard on the defensive end.”
