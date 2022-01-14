BHSU men’s basketball travels to Western Colorado

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University men’s basketball team looks to get back on the winning track as it visits Western Colorado today in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action. Game time from Gunnison, Colo., is set for 5:30 p.m.
Black Hills State fell 81-71 to Colorado Mesa last Sunday for its first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) setback of the season. The Yellow Jackets are 7-1 in the RMAC, 9-4 overall.
Friday marks the second matchup between the teams this season. Black Hills State used a school-record 50 points from Joel Scott to win that first game 85-80 Dec. 3 in Spearfish.
“The big key, obviously, is to control Matthew Ragsdale and make all of his shots difficult ones,” Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson said. Ragsdale notched 53 points in that Dec. 3 contest.
Thompson said Western Colorado spaces the floor well and boasts other shooters. He added the Yellow Jackets must not forget about those other players.
Black Hills State is in a good place after Sunday’s loss, according to Thompson.
“Our guys are aware of what we need to do better and the level at which we have to play,” Thompson said. He added the team has room to improve but is headed in the right direction.
Defense serves as a current point of emphasis for Thompson and the Yellow Jackets.
“We show it for spurts, but our consistency defensively, and being able to defend the ball, and do it for 40 minutes,” Thompson said in describing what is needed.
This marks the only game on today’s schedule.
The Black Hills State web page announced Thursday the scheduled women’s game at Western Colorado was postponed due to positive COVID tests within the Mountaineers’ women’s program.
