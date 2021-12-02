BHSU men’s basketball to host pair of home games

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University men’s basketball team is looking to be competitive in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference for this season.
The Yellow Jackets finished 11-7 overall and 10-6 in the RMAC during a trying season that saw six games cancelled and nine games postponed due to COVID-19.
“Last year was such a unique year, and I think no one was really prepared on how to deal with that,” said Ryan Thompson, who is entering his fourth season as the Yellow Jackets head basketball coach. “The toughest part was the uncertainty of not know ing if you were going to play a game, week-to-week. Things kind of being outside of your control with being able to play basketball games, and having a normal schedule that you rely on with preparing for games.”
Thompson added, “It was an odd year, and I’m glad it’s kind of been put in the past. I’m thankful for the 18 games we did get to play. It gave our younger guys a lot of experience, and I certainly think that will help us this year.”
Thompson said he was pleased with how his team worked out during the offseason.
“We had a really good offseason. Ten of our 12 returners stayed here over the summer, and worked out together. We only have three new freshmen on this year’s team. We have a veteran team that’s been here at least one year, and that’s made practice easier for us in regards to getting our system in, moving things a little quicker, kind of having our expectations set, and all of our returners were able to teach the few new guys the way we do things,” said Thompson.
Black Hills State is 2-2 so far this season.
They won both games at the MSU-Denver Conference Challenge Nov. 13-14.
They defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 77-62, and Oklahoma Christian 76-73, in overtime.
“I thought we played really well against Arkansas Fort Smith. We really executed out game plan defensively, and I thought our guys played really hard. Offensively we got into a good rhythm. We shared the ball, and I thought we played really well against a solid Arkansas Fort Smith team,” said Thompson. “The next night we weren’t as sharp. Didn’t execute as well, and did not have our “A” game. We shot the ball poorly from behind the 3-point line, but we found a way to win. Anytime you can maybe not play your best basketball and still come out with a win, and learn some things from it, that’s a good thing.”
Nov. 19 the Yellow Jackets played in the East West Challenge losing to Augustana 73-63, and the next night they lost to Northern State 76-73.
“I thought we played even better that weekend. I was really pleased with our team. We had a great opportunity to win both games. Northern State and Augustana are top 25, teams that can make the NCAA Tournament, so it was a great experience for us,” Thompson said.
Nov. 24 Black Hills State traveled to Billings, Mont., and lost to MSU-Billings 81-69.
“That game was a let down for us. I don’t think we were ready to play, and ultimately that falls on me. We had a couple of guys out, and we can use those as excuses, but we did not play at the same level we did in those first four games in regards to our defensive intensity, and our ball movement. And execution, and being sharp offensively,” Thompson said.
