BHM Adam Moussa 4.jpg

Black Hills State’s Adam Moussa, right, looks for a teammate to pass to during a game in January 2022, in Spearfish. Pioneer file photo

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University men’s basketball team started its 2022-23 basketball season on the road, and defeated Arkansas Fort-Smith 73-49, and Oklahoma Christian 80-73.

Friday, the Yellow Jackets opened at Arkansas Fort-Smith.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.