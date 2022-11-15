SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University men’s basketball team started its 2022-23 basketball season on the road, and defeated Arkansas Fort-Smith 73-49, and Oklahoma Christian 80-73.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 11:03 am
SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University men’s basketball team started its 2022-23 basketball season on the road, and defeated Arkansas Fort-Smith 73-49, and Oklahoma Christian 80-73.
Friday, the Yellow Jackets opened at Arkansas Fort-Smith.
Black Hills State made 11 3-pointers in the first half to lead 49-27 at the half.
In the second half the Yellow Jackets shot only 34%, but they still managed to outscore the Lions 24-22 to win easily 73-49.
Joel Scott and Matthew Ragsdale led the offense, totaling 23 and 13 points respectively. Scott added eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Adam Moussa dished out a team-high seven assists to go with his 10 points and three rebounds. PJ Hayes added 12 points for Black Hills State.
“Against Arkansas Fort-Smith, I thought we came out really sharp on both ends of the court. I could not be more pleased with our first half performance in that game,” said Ryan Thompson, the BHSU men’s head basketball coach. “I think defensively we have taken a step forward as a team. We held them to 23% shooting for the game, which is incredible.
Thompson praised the Yellow Jackets offense.
“Offensively I thought we shared the ball. We played together, and had a great night against Arkansas Fort-Smith.
In the second half the Yellow Jackets shooters cooled off and manage to score only 24 points, while shooting 34.78% from the field.
“In the second half we didn’t play as good when we got a big lead, but we will get better in figuring out how to finish off teams when we are in those situations,” Thompson said.
Saturday in Oklahoma City, Okla., the Yellow Jackets defeated Oklahoma Christian, 80-73, to wrap up the 2022 Lone Star/Rocky Mountain Challenge.
Black Hills State led 39-33 at the half.
The Yellow Jackets made 15 3-pointers as a team, and shot over 47% from the field.
“Oklahoma Christian is really talented. They have a guy who played two years at Kansas State (Antonio Gordon), and has had a good role on their team. They also added a Texas State transfer (Jaden Young), who is even better than Gordon. They also have a couple of other guys who have been there for a while, but they are definitely a talented Division II team, and to beat them at their place, with a few of our guys out, that’s a credit to our guys,” said Thompson. “We need to be able to do is kind of take what the defense gives us. Against Fort-Smith, Joel Scott was able to do more with how they were guarding him, and against Oklahoma Christian they really tried to take Scott out of the game, and it’s a credit to him to be able to pass out of a double team, and as a result we got a lot of open three’s, and guys stepped up knocked shots down.”
Thompson praised Ragsdale and Hayes.
“Matthew Ragsdale and PJ Hayes really got it going shooting the ball. Glad to see them shoot, but even more, I was happy that some other guys were continuously passing the ball and not trying to do too much,” said Thompson. “I thought Joel (Scott) did a great job passing out of double teams which led to open shots, and Adam Moussa did a good job, especially in the first half in ball screen situations, drawing to people and making the right read which led to open shots for other guys.”
Hayes led the BHSU offense with 22 points, going 7-of-9 from behind the arc, and Ragsdale chipped in 21 points.
Adam Moussa led with nine boards to go along with a team-high six assists and 13 points.
Joel Scott scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Jaeton Hackley tallied four assists.
Black Hills State (2-0) will be back in action this weekend at the East/West Challenge at the Pentagon in Sioux Fall.
The Yellow Jackets battle No. 21 Minnesota State University-Moorhead at noon on Friday, and at 10 a.m. Saturday they go up against No. 18 Augustana.
