BHSU men’s basketball set high-water mark

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University enjoyed its most successful men’s basketball season of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference era in 2019-20.
The Yellow Jackets finished 17-5 in the regular season, which was the same mark as Dixie State. Black Hills State entered the postseason tournament as the number 2 seed and hosted a home game.
“I’m proud of how our guys came together,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Ryan Thompson said. “I think we had great chemistry as the year went on.”
Thompson said Black Hills State enjoyed a great run that featured a 13-game winning streak. He added the team faced injury adversity late in the season but found a way to finish with that 17-5 conference mark.
Black Hills State boasted a lot of athleticism going into the season, Thompson recalled. He said the squad thought it could defend and rebound at very high levels.
Perimeter shooting concerned the Yellow Jackets going in, according to Thompson. He added this was evident later in the year, as opponents defended with double teams in the post.
Thompson said the team scored well from inside thanks partly to guard penetration.
Black Hills State brought a 1-3 record into the RMAC schedule. A 76-54 loss to Dixie State dropped the Yellow Jackets’ conference mark to 1-2.
Victories over Adams State (81-66) and Fort Lewis (81-70) moved the Yellow Jackets to 3-2 in RMAC play. Those wins began the 13-game winning streak that included 12 RMAC victories and a nonconference triumph.
The Adams State win occurred Dec. 13 in Spearfish.
Black Hills State downed Metro State-Denver 83-69 Feb. 1 in Denver for its 13th straight win and moved to 13-2 in the conference. That streak featured seven home wins and six road victories.
A 68-67 loss to CSU-Pueblo on Feb. 7 ended the streak and made the Yellow Jackets’ RMAC record 13-3.
Black Hills State then won three state games, capped by a 93-87 win over Chadron State, and moved to 16-3 in the conference.
The Yellow Jackets edged South Dakota School of Mines and Technology 59-58 in the regular-season finale on Joel Scott’s four-point play in the final second.
Those teams met in the tournament’s first round, but Black Hills State fell 80-71 to end its season. South Dakota Mines was the number 7 seed.
“As a team, we learned how to play in late-game situations,” Thompson said in explaining the team’s evolution. He added the team struggled with this early and found a way to win many close contests.
Team chemistry kept improving in Thompson’s eyes. He said team members really enjoyed being around one another.
Thompson listed the regular-season finale as a big highlight. He said the team played with a lot of grit and intensity.
He also cited a four-game road stretch against New Mexico Highlands (87-83 win), CSU-Pueblo (94-76 win), Chadron State (97-74 win), and Metro State-Denver (83-69 win) during the streak.
“We probably played our best basketball of the season,” he said. Those games were played between Jan. 24 and Feb. 1.
Scott earned the conference’s Freshman of the Year award. He also averaged 17.5 points per game to lead the team in scoring.
“We were pleasantly surprised that he was that ready that early,” Thompson said. “That is a tribute to how he was coached in high school (Lewis-Palmer High School in Colorado Springs, Colo.).”
Tommy Donovan earned Thompson’s praise for his improvement. Thompson said the redshirt freshman provided a spark and played a significant role.
Tyler Oliver, Stefan Desnica, and Antonio Capley represented the senior class. “I don’t think you can understate that,” Thompson said in describing their contributions.
Capley and Desnica entered the program as freshmen, stayed the course, and believed in the vision, Thompson said. The coach added Oliver pushed the program to the next level during his two years here.
What does Thompson see in the program’s future? “Just trying to stay the course and keep it simple,” he said.
Black Hills State is trying to improve each year, Thompson said. He added that comes through recruiting, finding the right people in the culture, and increasing the talent level.
