BHSU men’s basketball ranked No. 22 in NABC National Poll

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University men’s basketball team are ranked No. 22 in the latest poll released Tuesday afternoon.
This is the program’s first-ever appearance on a national poll.
After receiving votes on polls in four different weeks this season, the Yellow Jackets appeared in the final top-25 rankings of the National Association of Basketball Coaches poll following the team’s RMAC title on Saturday.
The 2021-22 season has been a year full of firsts for the Yellow Jackets basketball program, having seen its first votes on a national poll, first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championship, first NCAA tournament berth, and its first top-25 NABC National Coaches’ Poll appearance.
The Yellow Jackets (22-7 overall and 17-4 RMAC) will travel to Lubbock, Texas Saturday to face No. 6 Dallas Baptist (17-11, 10-5 Lone Star Conference) in the opening round of the NCAA DII tournament. Tip off is set for ll a.m.
This will be the first-ever meeting between BHSU and Dallas Baptist.
The NCAA DII tournament begins on Friday, and will conclude with the championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26.
To live stream the game go to go to https://bhsuathletics.com/news/2022/3/6/mens-basketball-mbb-enters-first-ncaa-tournament-as-no-3-seed.aspx and click on the live stream link.
