BHSU men’s basketball rallies to defeat Regis 75-65

Black Hills State University’s Caelin Hearne launches a 3-point field goal attempt over Regis defender CJ Reed during Friday night’s 75-65 win over Regis. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University outscored Regis 52-32 in the second half Friday night and posted a 75-65 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) men’s basketball victory at the Donald E. Young Center.

PJ Hayes’ 18-point effort led three Black Hills State players in double figures; his efforts included four 3-point field goals. Joel Scott and Jaeton Hackley each added 13 points as the Yellow Jackets erased a 33-23 halftime deficit.

