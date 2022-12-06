BHSU men’s basketball rallies to defeat Regis 75-65

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University outscored Regis 52-32 in the second half Friday night and posted a 75-65 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) men’s basketball victory at the Donald E. Young Center.
PJ Hayes’ 18-point effort led three Black Hills State players in double figures; his efforts included four 3-point field goals. Joel Scott and Jaeton Hackley each added 13 points as the Yellow Jackets erased a 33-23 halftime deficit.
“He was huge, especially in that second half,” Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson said of Hayes. “Timely, timely baskets: he was really tough and physical on the defensive end and on the glass.”
Hayes scored 13 of his points in the second half, including three 3-point field goals.
“Honestly, I think it was just great ball movement,” Hayes said of that second half. He credited teammates finding him for his shooting success.
Hayes said the team also talked about locking down on defense and following the game plan to a T.
Second-half play featured five ties, with the final instance at 63-63 with just under three minutes to go.
Black Hills State used a 12-2 scoring edge down the stretch to secure the win.
Eddy Egun’s 17 points enabled him to top Regis’ scoring charts.
“It tests you when things aren’t going your way,” Thompson said. “I thought it would be a test of character in that second half for us to see how we responded and what we’re made of.”
Hayes said the Yellow Jackets did not move the ball as well as they could have in the first half. He added they focused on improving that during the final 20 minutes.
“In the RMAC, every team can come out hot,” Hayes said. “Every team is so good that if you don’t come out sharp, and stick to the game plan, any team can beat you.”
“I just feel like I play so much better when there’s a whole stadium supporting you,” Hayes said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of fans.” The game was played before an announced crowd of 2,596.
“As long as I am solid and I play solid defense, that’s all I’m going to do,” Hayes said in describing his role. “Shoot the open shot; take advantage of advantages.”
Hayes shot with a lot of confidence during last season’s later stages.
He credited many hours of practice, saying a good shooter cannot worry about misses. That success in 2021-22 helped Hayes begin to set a foundation for this season. “I trust myself more, and I trust that my teammates can find me,” he said.
“I worked more on my body than I worked on my shot,” Hayes said of his offseason preparation for this season. He weighed around 230 pounds last season and wanted to show his teammates he is dedicated to them.
A desire to be a better basketball player also helped Hayes. He said the best way for him to do that was lose weight and become more physically fit.
Hayes said his weight dropped to 200 pounds, and he is now at 215. “I’ve replaced a lot of my fat with muscle, I feel like,” he added.
He went on to say he feels more comfortable jumping off his legs than he was in the past.
“I just feel like if we play the way that we can — sharing the ball and playing lockdown defense — I feel like it’s a respectable ranking for us,” Hayes said of the Yellow Jackets’ number 5 national rating. He added living up to those expectations is about trusting one another.
Hayes’ favorite aspect of the season’s first seven games has been playing with his teammates, and seeing how well they can play together. Home games also carry a special appeal.
“Playing in front of these fans is some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire life,” Hayes said. “How loud it is: every time I shoot a shot, I feel like they’re all behind me.”
Stats for both teams follow.
BHSU scoring: PJ Hayes 18, Joel Scott 13, Jaeton Hackley 13, Adam Moussa 9, Ryker Cisarik 7, Sindou Cisse 6, Sava Dukic 6, Carlin Hearne 3. Totals 24 field goals, 16 of 20 from the free throw line, 75 points.
Regis scoring: Eddy Egun 17, Aaron Bokol 14, Brayden Carter 13, Jasdeep Singh 7, David Simental 5, CJ Reed 4, Vojin Mastilovic 3, Aidan Sevilla 2. Totals 27 field goals, five of seven from the free throw line, 65 points.
Field goal percentages: BHSU 47 (24-51), Regis 40 (27-66)
Three-point field goals: BHSU 11 (Hayes 4, Dukic 2, Hackley 2, Hearne 1, Cisarik 1), Regis 6 (Bokol 2)
Rebounds: BHSU 33 (Scott, Moussa 7 each), Regis 38 (Egun 8)
Turnovers: BHSU 9, Regis 8
Total fouls: BHSU 11, Regis 15
The Yellow Jackets completed their weekend by downing UC-Colorado Springs 87-79 on Saturday.
Black Hills State trailed 42-37 at halftime but outscored the Mountain Lions 50-37 over the final 20 minutes.
Joel Scott netted 28 points for the Yellow Jackets, with PJ Hayes adding 22 points. Hayes’ efforts included six 3-point field goals.
Adam Moussa (12 points), Matthew Ragsdale (12), and Sindou Cisse (10 also reached double figures for Black Hills State.
Jon’il Fugett turned in a 31-point effort to lead UC-Colorado Springs.
Black Hills State is now 2-0 in the conference, 8-0 overall.
This 8-0 start ties a program best to begin a season. The 1927-28 Black Hills Teachers College team also won its first eight contests.
The Yellow Jackets will visit Metro State-Denver at 5 p.m. Friday
