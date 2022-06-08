BHSU men’s basketball program rounds out recruiting class

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State men’s basketball Head Coach Ryan Thompson has announced the final signees to the team for the 2022-23 season.
In addition to Jaeton Hackley and Cameron Jackson who were announced in November, the Yellow Jackets have added four more student-athletes, including three incoming freshman and a junior transfer to round out their 2022-23 signing class at six.
The three incoming freshmen are Hoku Fisher from Wilmington, N.C., Brady Jones from Monument, Colo., and Ty Nettles from Aurora, Colo., along with junior transfer Matthew Ragsdale from Western Colorado.
Here is the 2022-23 signing class in its entirety:
Matthew Ragsdale
Ragsdale transfers to BHSU following a 2021-22 junior season at Western Colorado in which he was named First Team All-RMAC, and voted to the Conference Commissioner’s Association (CCA) NCAA Division II All-South Central Region Men’s Basketball Second Team.
Ragsdale broke WCU’s men’s basketball single-game record with his 53-point game at BHSU on Dec. 3, 2021.
For the year, he scored 21.5 points per game, second in the RMAC behind only Joel Scott.
Ragsdale shot 44.5 percent from the field, made 35.7 percent of his shots from the three-point line, and grabbed 115 rebounds.
Over his three-year career at Western Colorado, Ragsdale became the eighth player in the history of the program to surpass the 1,000 point mark.
Before playing at WCU, Ragsdale played at Lewis-Palmer High School with Scott who are now teammates once again.
At Lewis-Palmer, the duo went undefeated during their senior campaign on their way to winning the Colorado Class4A State Championship.
Hoku Fisher
Fisher is a 6-4 guard who averaged 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game in his senior year at John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington, N.C.
He connected on 78 three pointers during his senior season at a 38 percent clip.
Fisher was named team captain and helped guide his team to a 23-6 overall record.
He was twice named First Team All-Mideastern Conference and NCBCA All-District.
As a senior, Fisher was named Mideastern Conference Player of the Year.
Fisher was also named as a NCHSAA scholar-athlete.
Jaeton Hackley
Hackley is a 6-0 guard from Douglas County High School while being teammates with now Yellow Jacket teammate, Ty Nettles.
As a senior he averaged 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on his way to being named Continental League Player of the Year.
He helped lead his team to a 21-4 overall record while qualifying for the Great 8 in the Colorado H.S. Class 5A State Tournament, the furthest DCHS has ever played.
Hackley was also named First Team All-League and Second Team All-State.
Hackley has been a captain since his sophomore year when he was also named First Team All-League and Second Team All-State. His junior year he earned First Team All-League and First Team All-State.
Cameron Jackson
Jackson is a 6-9 center out of Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Jackson helped lead his team to a 15-10 overall record while qualifying for the Class AA State Tournament.
The Patriots went on to win the Consolation Championship at the state tournament.
He has also played as a member of SD Network Basketball coached by former NBA player, and Sioux Falls Skyforce Head Coach, Kasib Powell.
Brady Jones
Jones is a 6-8 forward who averaged 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1 block per game over his four years at Lewis-Palmer High School.
He averaged 14 points, eight rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in his senior year and was a team captain.
Also as a senior, Jones helped his team to a 27-1 overall record on their way to winning the Colorado Class 4A State Championship.
Jones was selected to play in ‘The Show’ All-Star Game, and was named CHSSA All-State, First Team All-PPAC and Second Team All-State Class 4A. He also earned Academic All-State.
Ty Nettles
Nettles is a 5-9 guard out of Douglas County High School in Aurora, Colo. where he was named Second Team All-League.
There, he was teammates with now Yellow Jacket teammate, Jaeton Hackley and helped lead Douglas County High School to the Great 8 in the Colorado H.S. Class 5A State Tournament, the furthest the school’s program has ever made it.
Nettles averaged 12.8 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.8 steals per game during his senior season.
