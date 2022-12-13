BHSU Sports Information
GOLDEN, Colo. — The Black Hills State University men’s basketball team has started a season 10-0 for the first time in program history.
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 5:29 am
GOLDEN, Colo. — The Black Hills State University men’s basketball team has started a season 10-0 for the first time in program history.
The Yellow Jackets defeated Metro State-Denver 84-62 Friday, and then outlasted number 8 Colorado Mines 85-77, in overtime, Saturday.
“It’s a great honor in part because there have been so many goos teams that have played here in the past, which is kind of surprising that other teams haven’t done that,” Ryan Thompson, the Yellow Jackets head coach. “There have been some other BHSU teams that made it to the Elite Eight, the Final Four during the NAIA year, so it’s a little surprising but at the same time no one really looks back at how you start, it’s all about how you finish.
“So for us, hopefully it’s something that’s not go to detour us from reaching our goal, and focusing in on getting better each day, and being the best team we can be in March,” Thompson added.
Game recaps follow:
BHSU 85 Colorado Mines 77, in OT (Saturday night)
“I thought it was a high level basketball game between two very good teams. Colorado Mines is a Top 10 team in the nation,and deservedly so. They are very well coached, have great size at their guard positions, and make it difficult to match up with them,” said Thompson. “I thought both teams played good basketball, and it made it difficult for either team to get good looks on the offensive end.”
Black Hills State rallied from and eight-point deficit to tie the score at 72-72, and force an overtime.
“I think our team has a great amount of confidence There’s a belief that we will find a way to win regardless of the situation we are in,” said Thompson. “Throughout the year when we’ve been in tough situations, our guys have never panicked. They’ve maintained their poise and composure.”
Joel Scott scored nine of the Yellow Jackets first 12 points in the overtime period to give the Yellow Jackets the win 85-77.
“I thought we did a good job of hiding him inside, putting him in some good spots, and he really delivered. He’s a special player for a reason,” Thompson said.
The teams entered the five-minute period in a 72-72 tie. Black Hills State claimed a 13-5 scoring edge in the extra session to win 85-77.
Scott’s 23 points led four Black Hills State players in double figures.
Moussa added 21 points, including a 3-point field goal with 23 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Matthew Ragsdale contributed 17 points for the Yellow Jackets. Ryker Cisarik added 12 points. Colorado Mines received a team-high 15 points from Sam Beskind and Cade Mankle.
BHSU 84, Metro State-Denver 62 (Friday night)
Black Hills State, leading 39-37 at halftime, claimed a 45-25 scoring edge in the second half to pull away.
Adam Moussa netted 27 points, lading the Yellow Jackets in scoring.
Scott followed with 25 points.
Jaden Kennis scored 10 points for Metro State-Denver.
Black Hills State (10-0 overall, 4-0 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) is scheduled to host New Mexico Highlands at 7 p.m., Friday, at the Donald E. Young Center in its final game before the Christmas break.
