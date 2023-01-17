SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, losing to Colorado Mesa 80-69 Friday night, in Spearfish.
“They (Colorado Mesa) are a good team on both ends. Obviously that whole group was in the Sweet 16 last year, and they played motivated I thought. I thought they were excited to play us; They were just a better team,” said Ryan Thompson, the Yellow Jackets’ head coach, in a post game interview. ”I though they were tougher and played better than us tonight. But they are a very good team on both ends of the court, and they showed that tonight.”
Black Hills State took a 4-2 lead on back-to-back layups by Joel Scott.
After Reese Johnson and Trevor Baskin scored for Colorado Mesa, Sindou Cisse hit a 3-pointer to put the Jackets back on top 7-6.
A 3-pointer by Scott helped Black Hills State stay on top 13-9 with just over 15 minutes left in the first half.
Black Hills State led 30-29 with 2:44 left in the first half.
The Mavericks scored the next four points and led 33-29 at intermission.
Colorado Mesa went on an 8-0 run to start the second half to push their lead to 41-32
Black Hills State scored only two points in the first seven minutes of the second half, and they found themselves trailing 45-34 with 13:03 left in the game.
The Yellow Jackets got no closer than nine points and suffered their first loss of the season, 80-69, to Colorado Mesa.
Scott led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 31 points and seven rebounds.
Saturday night, Black Hills State returned to their winning ways, defeating Westminster (Utah) 66-57.
The Jackets trailed 36-31 at the half, before outscoring the Griffins 35-21 in the second half to secure the win.
Scott led all Black Hills State scorers with 21 points, Matthew Ragsdale had 14 points, and Caelin Hearn chipped inn 11 points.
Black Hills State (14-1 overall and 8-1 RMAC) travels to New Mexico Highlands Friday, and CSU-Pueblo Saturday, for RMAC contests.
