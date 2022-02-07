BHSU men’s basketball earns weekend split

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University men’s basketball team defeated Adams State, 80-61, Friday night, at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish.
“I thought we defended really well in the first half. They shot 32% in the first half, and I thought defensively we were as good as we could be,” said Ryan Thompson the Yellow Jackets head coach, a post game interview. “To start the second half I thought we played at a really high level on both ends, and kind of stretched the game out.”
The Jackets led the entire game, leading 38-23 at the half, and they outscored Adams State 42-38 in the second half to secure the win 80-61.
Joel Scott led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 21 points and 13 rebounds along with three assists and two blocks. Scott also grabbed his 500th career rebound in the game.
Sava Dukic finished with 18 points, to go with three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Adam Moussa finished with 11 points, and Sindou Cisse scored 12 points and finished with three rebounds, two assists and a block.
Saturday night Black Hills State lost to CSU Pueblo, 82-59.
The Yellow Jackets (15-5 overall, and 13-2 RMAC) shot 40% from the field and they had 13 turnovers.
CSU-Pueblo led 38-25 at the half, and they outscored the Yellow Jackets 44-34 in the second half to win 82-59.
Cisse led Black Hills State in scoring with 17 points. Scott finished with 16 points, and Moussa added 13 points.
The Yellow Jackets head to Denver. Colo. tonight to face Regis in a big RMAC matchup, before traveling to UC-Colorado Springs and New Mexico Highlands Friday, and Saturday.
