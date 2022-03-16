BHSU men’s basketball advances to Elite 8

LUBBOCK, Texas — The historic season continues for the Black Hills State University men’s basketball team.
Black Hills State defeated fellow Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference member Colorado Mesa 72-62 in Tuesday’s NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament South Central Regional title game. The Yellow Jackets (25-7) will enter next week’s Elite Eight tournament for the first time.
“I’m just so proud of our guys,” Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson said. “You can’t say enough about their buy-in, their attitude, their selfless approach.”
Thompson said the players have sacrificed through being unselfish and not really caring about who scores or who is playing on certain nights. “It’s a great team to be a part of, and I’m honored to coach them,” he added.
Adam Moussa connected from 3-point range as Black Hills State went ahead 8-4. Black Hills State used an 8-2 run to extend a two-point edge, with Tommy Donovan’s short jump shot putting the Yellow Jackets ahead 20-12.
Blaise Threatt’s 3-point field goal kept the Mavericks within 22-21. Sava Dukic, Sindou Cisse, and Moussa highlighted a 6-3 run as Black Hills State stayed ahead 28-24.
Colorado Mesa sliced the margin to 28-27 on Jared Small’s 3-point field goal. Black Hills State led 34-31 at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets opened the second half on a 7-0 run. Dukic’s jump shot gave Black Hills State a 41-31 edge.
Joel Scott converted a layup as the Yellow Jackets led 43-33. That basket enabled Scott to set the school’s single-season scoring mark. Kim Templeton had held the previous mark of 733 points during the 1975-76 campaign.
Colorado Mesa used a Threatt basket to close the margin to 51-50. PJ Hayes’ 3-point field goal capped a 9-1 run that put Black Hills State ahead 60-51. The Mavericks got no closer than seven points after that.
Scott’s 20 points led three Yellow Jackets in double figures. Moussa chipped in with 15 points; Hayes’ 13-point effort included four 3-point field goals.
Moussa and Scott represented the Yellow Jackets on the South Central Regional All-Tournament Team. Scott also received the event’s Most Valuable Player honor.
“I think what we’re doing well is staying in the game defensively,” Moussa said. He added the team is improving at shortening lapses that have occurred in the past.
Small scored 16 points to pace Colorado Mesa (26-10), who had also reached the Sweet 16 for the first time. The 26 victories also marks a single-season record for the Mavericks.
Scott scored 15 of his points in the second half and said his teammates helped to open things up for him. “They were knocking down shots and spreading out the floor,” said Scott, who earned a spot on the 2022 Bevo Francis Award Top 25 Watch List.
Only one player within Small College Basketball will receive the Bevo Francis Award. Season statistics, individual achievements, awards, personal character, and team achievements are among the factors taken into consideration.
Finalists for this award will be announced on April 2, with the winner being named on April 4.
Black Hills State scoring: Joel Scott 20, Adam Moussa 15, PJ Hayes 13, Sava Dukic 8, Sindou Cisse 6, Ryker Cisarik 5, Tommy Donovan 5. Totals 27 field goals, 11 of 18 from the free throw line, 72 points.
Colorado Mesa scoring: Jared Small 16, Trevor Baskin 12, Reece Johnson 10, Blaise Threatt 9, Christopher Speller 7, Mac Riniker 6, Georgie Dancer 2. Totals 24 field goals, 7 of 11 from the free throw line, 62 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 51 (27-52), Colorado Mesa 42 (24-56)
Three-point field goals: Black Hills State 7 (Hayes 4, Moussa 2, Cisarik 1), Colorado Mesa 7 (Small 2, Baskin 2, Johnson 2, Threatt 1)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 38 (Scott 12), Colorado Mesa 28 (Threatt 7)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 11, Colorado Mesa 10
Total fouls: Black Hills State 17, Colorado Mesa 18
The Elite Eight is set for March 22-26 in Evansville, Ind. Matchups will be announced at a later date.
