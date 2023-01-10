GUNNISON, Colo. — Black Hills State University defeated Western Colorado 78-73 Friday night in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball play and improved to 13-0 on the season.
The Yellow Jackets, now 7-0 in the conference, built a 42-33 halftime lead. Western Colorado came to within one point (63-62) with just under six minutes to go.
Black Hills State responded with a 9-0 run. Matthew Ragsdale’s two free throws gave the Yellow Jackets a 72-62 cushion with 3 minutes 43 seconds left. The home standing Mountaineers got no closer than four points the rest of the way.
Joel Scott scored 22 points to lead four Yellow Jackets in double figures. Ragsdale (18 points), Ryker Cisarik (15), and Adam Moussa (10) followed.
Western Colorado received a team-high 19 points from Jaelan McCloud.
Black Hills State scoring: Joel Scott 22, Matthew Ragsdale 18, Ryker Cisarik 15, Adam Moussa 10, Jaeton Hackley 7, Caelin Hearne 5, Tommy Donovan 1. Totals 28 field goals, 15 of 28 from the free throw line, 78 points.
Western scoring: Jaelan McCloud 19, Robel Desta 18, Grant Wilkinson 12, Kade Juelfs 10, Avery Rembao 8, Gino Corridori 4, Jonathan McCloud 2. Totals 27 field goals, 13 of 15 from the free throw line, 73 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 49 (28-57), Western
Three-point field goals: Black Hills State 7 (Scott 2, Ragsdale 2, Moussa 1, Hearne 1, Hackley 1), Western 6 (Jaelan McCloud 3, Desta 3)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 38 (Scott 14), Western 42 (Jaelan McCloud 10)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 12, Western 13
Total fouls: Black Hills State 12, Western 19
The Yellow Jackets host Colorado Mesa at 7 p.m. Friday, in Spearfish.
