GUNNISON, Colo. — The Black Hills State women’s and men’s basketball teams travel to Gunnison, Colo. Friday to face Western Colorado in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup.
The women play at 5:30 p.m., and the men will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets men’s team is ranked third in the nation in both the NABC ((National Association of Basketball Coaches) Poll and the D2SIDA (Division II Sports Information Directors of America Media Poll), collecting two first-place votes on the NABC rankings.
The team also remains first in the South Central Regional Poll with a 12-0 start to the year, which is the best start to a season in program history, besting the 1927-28 team who went 8-0 to open the season.
Black Hills State also remains first in the South Central Regional Poll, where they’ve sat all season, with all six first-place votes.
Black Hills State men’s basketball rolled past Adams State, 84-64 Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets (12-0 overall, 6-0 RMAC) had an excellent night shooting the ball with a 51.7 percent clip from the field, and a slightly better 51.9 percent from deep, good for the ninth-best single-game 3-point percentage in program history.
Black Hills State had six different players with 3-pointers, and also had 5 double-digit scorers in the game.
Matthew Ragsdale led the scoring attack with 19, going 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-11 from the field. He added five rebounds and two assists.
Joel Scott recorded his third-consecutive double-double, and fifth of the season, with 12 points and 11 rebounds to go along with a block and an assist.
Adam Moussa flirted with a triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and a team-high seven assists. Defensively, he tallied a steal and a block.
Jaeton Hackley finished with 15 points and Caelin Hearne accrued 10 on the night. Ryker Cisarik grabbed eight boards while knocking down seven points.
The Mountaineers (4-7 overall and 3-3 RMAC) are losers of their last six as the team is still looking for its first RMAC win of the season.
Western Colorado lost to UC-Colorado Springs, 79-68, Saturday.
The team sits last in the RMAC standings, and in scoring margin (-12.5) and scoring offense (63.6).
Although the Mountaineers ranks at or near the bottom in several RMAC statistical categories, they can still rebound well, sitting fifth in the conference with an average of 36.7 rebounds per game and second in the league in offensive rebounds per game (10.6).
MATCHUP HISTORY
Historically, BHSU is 12-3 all-time against Western Colorado since 2012, having won the last six matchups and are winners of 12 of their last 13 meetings. The Yellow Jackets most recently beat them last season on Jan. 14, 2022, in a 98-92 victory.
Their first meeting of last season was their RMAC opener on Dec. 3, 2021, in which Joel Scott of the Yellow Jackets and then Mountaineer Matthew Ragsdale had historic games.
Statistically, The Yellow Jackets rank second in NCAA DII in defensive rebounds per game (33.0), fourth in the nation in field goal percentage defense (37.5), and sixth in made 3-pointers per game (11.3).
The Yellow Jackets also sit ninth in 3-point percentage (42.1), 14th in fewest turnovers per game (10.6), and 16th in field goal percentage (50.2) and scoring margin (16.8).
As a team, BHSU leads the RMAC in eight key statistical categories, including field goal percentage, field goal percentage defense, defensive rebounds per game, scoring defense, scoring margin, three-point percentage, three-point percentage defense, and made threes per game, and is top-five in 16 categories.
The Black Hills State women’s basketball (9-3 overall, 4-2 RMAC) face Western Colorado at 5:30 Friday.
The Lady Yellow Jackets are coming off a loss at Adams State, 82-52, Friday night.
The Lady Grizzlies’ defense forced 24 Black Hills State turnovers ,and held the team to a 30.2 percent mark from the floor and a 31.6 percent clip from beyond the arc.
Despite the tough defense, Megan Engesser was one of the bright spot for the Lady Jackets.
The senior guard scored 18 points, all from shots beyond the arc:, and she finished the game 6-of-12 from behind the 3-point line, and she was 6-of-14 overall from the field.
Engesser, the leading RMAC 3-point shooter, will be vital to a BHSU women’s team that is missing their leading scorer in Danica Kocer, who is out with a knee injury.
Kalla Bertram was the next highest on the roster, making 1-of-4 from the floor but making up for it with a 7-of-8 mark from the charity stripe.
On the defensive side of the floor, BHSU racked up four blocks with Ellie Moore leading the charge with two.
BHSU also out rebounded the Grizzlies, grabbing 35 total boards throughout the game. Bertram led the team with two offensive and five defensive boards.
With the loss, the Lady Yellow Jacket fell to the fifth spot in the conference, but their road game against the Lady Mountaineers will provide an opportunity to stay within the top five of the RMAC.
Western Colorado returns to the court after a four-point victory they earned over UC-Colorado Springs on Saturday, outlasting a Lady Mountain Lions team that held a 54-49 lead with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore forward Rachel Cockman, the Lady Mountaineers leading scorer this season, co-led the team with a 17-point performance, shooting 5-of-11 from the floor and 2-of-4 from downtown.
Fifth-year guard Emmery Wagstaff also held a strong performance for the Mountaineers after dropping another 17 points on the night, shooting 4-of-13 including a single three-pointer and a pair of assists. Both players held five boards against the Mountain Lions.
LAST MATCHUP: BHSU vs WCU (Dec. 3, 2021)
Black Hills State women’s basketball took on Western Colorado at home Friday night defeating the Mountaineers 45-43.
The Yellow Jackets were led offensively by freshman guard Morgan Hammerbeck who recorded a career-high 12 points. Defensively, Haylee Weathersby led the Yellow Jackets with a career-high of 10 total rebounds including 8 defensive rebounds.
The Mountaineers took an early seven-point lead with a 7-0 run to open play before a pair of free throws by Danica Kocer put the Yellow Jackets on the board. The Yellow Jackets battled to pull even with the Mountaineers at nine all with three minutes left in the quarter.
Haylee Weathersby was the difference maker for the Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter pulling in three rebounds and scoring five points, including the final points of the game, which put the Yellow Jackets up 45-43 with just over two seconds to play.
As a team, the Yellow Jackets shot 34.9 percent from the field after making 15-of-43 from the floor, including a 31.3 percent look from beyond the arc, draining 5-of-16 from downtown.
At the charity stripe, Black Hills State shot 71.4 percent, making 10-of-14 free throw attempts.
Mark Nore, In his 21st season as head coach of the Lady Yellow Jackets is the winningest coach in the programs with an overall record of 359-225.
