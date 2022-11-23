BHSU men roll in home opener

Black Hills State University’s Adam Moussa leaps in the air to release a pass over MSU-Billings opponent Jalen Tot during Wednesday’s game. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University shot 72% from the field in the first half and conquered MSU-Billings 97-38 in the Yellow Jacket men’s basketball team’s home opener Wednesday night at the Donald E. Young Center.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-0 to begin a season for the first time since the 1988-89 campaign. Their 59-point win is the program’s second-largest margin ever, surpassed only by a 132-65 win (67 points) over Southern in the 1964-65 season.

