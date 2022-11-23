BHSU men roll in home opener

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University shot 72% from the field in the first half and conquered MSU-Billings 97-38 in the Yellow Jacket men’s basketball team’s home opener Wednesday night at the Donald E. Young Center.
The Yellow Jackets are 5-0 to begin a season for the first time since the 1988-89 campaign. Their 59-point win is the program’s second-largest margin ever, surpassed only by a 132-65 win (67 points) over Southern in the 1964-65 season.
“We came out; we were really sharp on both ends of the court,” said Yellow Jackets’ head coach Ryan Thompson, whose team made its first nine shots from the field. He added MSU-Billings was a bit flat to begin the game.
Matthew Ragsdale (six points), Sava Dukic (five), and Joel Scott (two) staked Black Hills State to a 13-0 edge three minutes into the game.
Scott’s 3-point field goal extended the Yellow Jackets’ advantage to 22-3. A Jaeton Hackley 3-point field goal capped a 10-2 run to make the score 32-5.
Black Hills State connected from 3-point range 13 times in a first half ending with a 58-20 advantage. The Yellow Jackets made 21 of 29 field goal attempts, including 13 of 20 from 3-point range.
“We didn’t give them anything easy. We forced them into the kind of looks we wanted them to take, and everything went right for us tonight,” Thompson said in describing Black Hills State’s defensive effort.
Thompson said the Yellow Jackets’ defense is much better this season, which encourages him a great deal.
Black Hills State players and coaches were honored during a ring ceremony before the game. The purpose was to honor the squad advancing to the NCAA Division II Final Four last spring.
Dukic’s 26-point effort led three Yellow Jackets in double figures, with Ragsdale netting 20 points and Scott contributing 10. Six of Dukic’s field goals were from 3-point range, with Ragsdale connecting on five of those shots.
“The closest thing I felt to this was the New Mexico Highlands game last year, the first round of the playoffs,” Dukic said when asked if he had experienced a start similar to tonight. Black Hills State won that contest 102-76.
Dukic said when a team has fun, players do not think about things like missing a shot. “We just trust that whatever happens, we’re going to be fine,” he added.
“We have a goal in mind that’s getting back to where we were, and actually winning the national championship this year,” Dukic said in describing the team’s chemistry. “Can’t have an ego and be self-centered.”
Dukic said the Yellow Jackets’ defense has been a work in progress this season. “Just like any team, it takes a little bit of time to get better at things, and defense is one of those things,” he added.
Hard work and dedication will help Black Hills State return to where it was last year, according to Dukic. He noted the Yellow Jackets are missing two players (Sindou Cisse and Tommy Donovan) because of injuries.
“We’re not fully equipped right now with all our weapons,” Dukic said. “But once we get to that point, and our chemistry’s clicking, we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
BHSU scoring: Sava Dukic 26, Matthew Ragsdale 20, Joel Scott 10, Jaeton Hackley 9, PJ Hayes 9, John Shanklin 8, Ryker Cisarik 7, Caelin Hearne 5, Hoku Fisher 3. Totals 37 field goals, six of 10 from the free throw line, 97 points.
MSU-Billings scoring: Abdul Bah 9, Bilal Shabazz 8, Emmanuel Akpan 6, Carrington Wiggins 5, Emmanuel Ajanaku 4, Malik Brikat 4, Jaren Fritz 2. Totals 14 field goals, seven of seven from the free throw line, 38 points.
Field goal percentages: BHSU 63 (37-58), MSU-Billings 20 (14-68)
Three-point field goals: BHSU 17 (Dukic 6, Ragsdale 5, Scott 1, Hayes 1, Hackley 1, Hearne 1, Fisher 1, Cisarik 1), MSU-Billings 3 (Shabazz 1, Bah 1, Akpan 1)
