BHSU men now 9-1 in RMAC

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University defeated Chadron State 83-65 Tuesday night at the Donald E. Young Center to improve to 9-1 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball standings.
“In the second half, I think we adjusted,” said Yellow Jackets’ head coach Ryan Thompson, whose team claimed a 49-30 scoring edge in the final 20 minutes. “We got out and ran; I think we just got into a rhythm offensively.”
Joel Scott’s 3-point field goal gave Black Hills State an 8-3 lead. Chadron State responded with a 12-0 run; CJ Jennings’ layup put the Eagles ahead 15-8.
Chadron State forged a 32-24 lead on Porter Anderson’s inside basket. Scott tallied the next six points to bring the Yellow Jackets within 32-30.
Sindou Cisse’s free throw and Ryker Cisarik’s 3-point field goal allowed Black Hills State to cut the margin to 35-34 at halftime.
The Eagles held a 42-38 lead in the second half. Ryder Kirsch’s 3-point field goal and Cisse’s short jump shot put Black Hills State up 43-42.
Chadron State built a 48-43 lead as Jennings connected twice from 3-point range.
Tommy Donovan, Adam Moussa, Sava Dukic, Scott, and Cisse sparked a 16-0 run for the Yellow Jackets. Two free throws by Cisse presented Black Hills State with a 59-48 lead.
Moussa connected on a short jump shot to cap a 7-4 run and keep the Yellow Jackets ahead 66-52. Chadron State got no closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
Scott finished with a game-high 22 points for Black Hills State. Cisse followed with 15 points, and Moussa contributed 14 points.
Chadron State (3-7 in the conference, 7-11 overall) received 21 points from Jennings; his efforts featured five 3-point field goals. Marcus Jefferson followed with 16 points.
“I think we kind of figured them out on the offensive end. We were able to get high-percentage shots,” Thompson said. Black Hills State shot 65.5% (19 of 29) from the floor in the second half.
Thompson said he was not overly pleased with how the Yellow Jackets started the game. He added he was really pleased with the team’s response late in the first half and how it came out in the second half.
Cisse earned Thompson’s praise for his efforts. The senior guard collected eight rebounds and finished seven of eight from the free throw line.
Regis leads the conference standings at 8-0 (13-1 overall), with Black Hills State’s 9-1 mark (11-4 overall) good for second place. Colorado Mesa is third in the conference at 8-3 (14-6 overall), with Metro State-Denver fourth at 6-3 (12-3 overall).
Black Hills State scoring: Joel Scott 22, Sindou Cisse 15, Adam Moussa 14, Ryder Kirsch 9, PJ Hayes 9, Ryker Cisarik 5, Tommy Donovan 4, Sava Dukic 3, Caelin Hearne 2. Totals 30 field goals, 14 of 18 from the free throw line, 83
